The Radioactive Dishware You Could Find At The Thrift Store (Take Your Geiger Counter)

Those who love collecting dishware from the bygone decades know Fiestaware as one of the popular vintage brands that are the ultimate thrift store find. The company behind the brand has been making dinnerware since the 1870s, but the modern practices of making dishes are very, very different from what they used to be. It often pays to brush up on the history of vintage dishware before buying, so you don't accidentally bring unsafe materials into your home. The prime examples of that are the colorful Fiestaware pieces manufactured between 1936 and 1973. Some of them contain uranium, which makes them radioactive.

The original line came in red, blue, green, yellow, and ivory colors, with turquoise added two years post-launch. In the '30s, uranium was a common material used in ceramic glazes, and all of Fiestaware's original colors might have at some point contained this heavy metal. However, the color that contained the most significant amount was orange-red — so much so that its production was completely stopped for over a decade between the years 1943 and 1959, when the U.S. government seized the company's uranium to make the atomic bomb during World War II.

The last Fiestaware pieces made with uranium date back to 1973, and the company hasn't used the material since. Other ceramic dishes from vintage brands of the era could be radioactive, too, as it's estimated that millions of dishware pieces were made using uranium prior to the '70s.