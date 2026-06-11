Olive Garden Vs Carrabba's: Which Chain Restaurant Has The Best Family Meal Deals?

What could be better than a delicious Italian feast that feeds the entire family that you don't have to labor for hours in the kitchen to prepare? Both Olive Garden and Carrabba's make this possible with the family-style meals on each restaurant's menu. But which popular Italian chain is actually offering its customers the best deal?

With just a quick scan of both menus, it's clear that Carrabba's is the better deal for those looking for the most affordable family-sized meal to take home. The lowest-priced option is the spaghetti family meal, which is priced at $50.99 and feeds four people. It comes with a large shareable portion of spaghetti and red sauce, a side salad, and bread. You can choose to add meatballs for $12 or meat sauce for an additional $8, but either addition still keeps your total below the price of a family meal at Olive Garden. In fact, Olive Garden only offers one family bundle at the moment, which is the Family-Style Lasagna bundle and features a pan of lasagna, a house salad, and the beloved breadsticks for $66.99. This meal is designed to feed between four and six people. When pricing per person, the spaghetti meal from Carrabba's comes to between $12.75 and $15.75 depending on the meat add-on options, and the Olive Garden family meal breaks down to between $11.17 and $16.75 per diner, depending on if you're feeding four or six people. It should be noted that all prices for both restaurants are from locations in the Chicagoland area and could vary by region.