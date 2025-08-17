The Worst Olive Garden Pasta Is Just A Plate Of Goop

There's an alluring aura that looms around Olive Garden. Although it can't be seen by the naked eye, it can absolutely be felt. Hence, more than four million people regularly eat at various locations every week. You can thank its extensive menu for that. There are enough options to satisfy the pickiest of palates and fulfill any craving for extra cheesy, carb-centric meals. Plus, you don't have to spend a fortune to spoil your family with their favorite comfort foods. Although the promise of "never-ending" breadsticks and salad is always a great, savory addition to your meal, the inclusion of homemade soups and pasta sauces really takes your dining experience up a notch. However, not all of Olive Garden's menu items perfectly execute that homemade element. In fact, there are at least 11 different dishes you should avoid ordering the next time you visit Olive Garden. One dish that deserves the top spot on that list is the Lasagna Classico.

While Tasting Table once ranked it on our list of the best dishes to order at Olive Garden, the last time our team tried it, they had such an awful experience that they ranked it as the absolute worst Olive Garden pasta. Its appearance alone is enough to make you wish you had ordered something else. Unfortunately, this pasta dish is the ultimate catfish. Instead of having beautifully constructed layers of pasta, meat, cheese, and sauce, this lasagna looked like a soggy, deconstructed version of itself. Then, to make things worse, the lasagna was cut while it was still hot, causing all the layers to slip off and create a watery Italian soup that nobody asked for.