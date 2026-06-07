Why Drinking Beer Alongside A Plate Of Fried Chicken Tastes So Good

Sometimes it's not so much what you eat, but what you drink with it that transforms a meal from, "That's good," to, "That slaps!" One such food-and-drink pairing is so universally hailed that Ludacris even named his fourth studio album after it — "Chicken-N-Beer" – as well as his two airport restaurants, Ludacris' Chicken and Beer. To gain insight into what makes this particular duo so dynamic, Tasting Table reached out to Patrick Rue, a Master Cicerone beer expert and founder of The Bruery beer company.

When asked what makes the complementary combo tick, Rue responded, "Fried chicken is wonderfully rich, salty, and fatty, which can quickly saturate your palate. Beer's carbonation and bitterness act like a reset button, cutting through that heavy grease and prepping your tongue for the next bite." In other words, it's the ultimate palate cleanser. One contributing factor Rue didn't mention is the temperature contrast between this power pairing. Thermoreceptors in the mouth detect and enhance the perception of flavor intensity you receive, alternating between an ice cold beer and a plate of piping hot fried chicken, increasing your enjoyment. This effect can also be chemically activated by spicy foods like cayenne.

Another possible explanation for why it's just so damn good is the double dopamine hit you're getting. According to research gathered by Indiana University School of Medicine, just the taste of beer (even without alcohol), has been shown to increase dopamine levels. Likewise, comfort foods such as fried chicken cause the brain to release dopamine. Taking all this into consideration, beer and fried chicken end up being kind of a no-brainer, or rather an all-brainer in terms of chemical reactions.