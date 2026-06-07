You Don't Need Expensive Appliances To Froth Milk — Just Grab Your French Press

It's the little things that make mornings at home enjoyable, like a barista-worthy cup of coffee sipped slowly right from the comfort of your own couch. But to make frothed milk for your homemade lattes or to top off a simple cup of joe, you don't need to spend a lot of money on fancy appliances or purchase one of the best espresso machines complete with a milk frother. And chances are, you might very well already have a handy gadget in your kitchen perfect for foaming milk: a French press.

If you've ever used a French press, you'll notice that it looks strikingly similar to some froth pumper appliances you can buy out on the market. It makes smooth and clean-tasting coffee by brewing it with hot water in its carafe, and comes complete with a plunger to separate the coffee grinds from the brewed finished product. But a French press is an extremely versatile kitchen item, and that same plunger can also be used to froth heated milk — all without having to buy a milk frother or having to pull out larger agitating kitchen appliances like the blender.

To make frothed milk in a French press, simply fill the empty, clean carafe with milk that's been heated until warm — approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit – and then use the plunger to carefully and quickly agitate the surface layer of the milk, plunging rapidly for about 10 to 30 seconds until the milk is smooth, frothy, and thickened.