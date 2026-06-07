You Don't Need Expensive Appliances To Froth Milk — Just Grab Your French Press
It's the little things that make mornings at home enjoyable, like a barista-worthy cup of coffee sipped slowly right from the comfort of your own couch. But to make frothed milk for your homemade lattes or to top off a simple cup of joe, you don't need to spend a lot of money on fancy appliances or purchase one of the best espresso machines complete with a milk frother. And chances are, you might very well already have a handy gadget in your kitchen perfect for foaming milk: a French press.
If you've ever used a French press, you'll notice that it looks strikingly similar to some froth pumper appliances you can buy out on the market. It makes smooth and clean-tasting coffee by brewing it with hot water in its carafe, and comes complete with a plunger to separate the coffee grinds from the brewed finished product. But a French press is an extremely versatile kitchen item, and that same plunger can also be used to froth heated milk — all without having to buy a milk frother or having to pull out larger agitating kitchen appliances like the blender.
To make frothed milk in a French press, simply fill the empty, clean carafe with milk that's been heated until warm — approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit – and then use the plunger to carefully and quickly agitate the surface layer of the milk, plunging rapidly for about 10 to 30 seconds until the milk is smooth, frothy, and thickened.
Pro tips for making the best frothed milk at home
Making frothed milk in a French press is simple, and relatively fail-proof — if you keep a couple of key tips in mind. Most importantly, you'll want to work quickly, both so the heated milk doesn't cool and to properly incorporate air. Plunge the top apparatus quickly, but not so vigorously that the milk splashes everywhere. You want to plunge just below the surface of the milk. When preparing to froth milk using the French Press method, only fill the carafe up to halfway, as the liquid will increase in volume (as much as double its original) as the milk is aerated.
To achieve a frothy, shiny consistency typically takes about 10 to 15 swift plunges, but could differ based on the type of milk you're using (whole versus oat milk, for instance). So, pay close attention to when it reaches a consistency beyond bubbly thin liquid. From there, you can use the indented spout of the French press carafe to easily pour your frothed milk atop homemade espresso drinks.
You can also use a French press in the warmer summer months (or whenever your fancy strikes, really) to make cold frothed milk, perfect for adding to iced coffee. And of course, if you don't have a French press on hand, no worries. You can still froth milk using other methods, like shaking it in a jar or incorporating air with an immersion blender.