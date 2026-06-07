For Crowd-Pleasing Chex Mix, Add Andrew Zimmern's Secret Ingredient

What better way to gather a crowd than around a bowl of party mix? There's a reason Chex Mix maintains its status as the absolute best store-bought snack mix, but you can always prepare your own homemade variety using cereal and other custom ingredients for full flavor control. TV chef Andrew Zimmern is known for more than just "Bizarre Foods," and his secret ingredient upgrade to a batch of the snack is a triumph. In a video on Zimmern's Instagram, he shares, "It's hard to improve on something like homemade Chex mix, but everything's better with bacon candy — you can't argue with that. "

Smoky, rich, and fabulous, candied bacon is one unexpected ingredient to add to your homemade snack mix that will easily elevate the offering at your next shindig. Zimmern's recipe calls for the basic ingredients of both corn and rice flavored Chex alongside bagel chips for extra crunch. Combining this with savory spices and sauces, as well as a hearty helping of spiced nuts and candied bacon, will make your snack mix truly unforgettable.

These ingredient additions take a typically carb-heavy snack mix and transform it into a protein-packed nosh. While Zimmern candies his bacon using brown sugar, you can try a maple-cinnamon candied bacon recipe that's bursting with sweet and spicy flavors. Albeit time-consuming, the process of candying bacon is certainly worthwhile to yield delicious results.