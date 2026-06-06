The Best Way To Make Waffles When You Don't Own A Waffle Maker
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You may not need to hit checkout on the waffle iron that's been sitting in your shopping cart after all. Instead, go for much more budget-friendly utensils that can deliver just as spectacular waffles as some of the best waffle makers out there — the waffle cake pan. After pouring ordinary waffle batter in and cooking, you'll get delicious, butter-scented waffles neatly on your plate and be all set for a toothsome breakfast.
If you've only been considering a waffle cake pan like this Sweet Creations Waffle Cake Pan, it's high time you commit. Essentially a muffin pan, the molds on this pan are shaped as grid-patterned squares that transform the batter into mini waffles. Since it's nothing like your typical iron-pressed waffle makers, waffles aren't made the usual way. Rather than standing by the stove or kitchen counter waiting for individual waffles to cook, simply pour the batter into the greased cake pan and let the oven heat take care of the rest. In roughly 15 minutes, you should have six waffles ready, all without breaking a sweat.
This is especially ideal for crafting a big batch of waffles in one go, so even with a whole household to cook for, the effort and time remain at a minimum. Did we mention cleaning up is also a breeze? When you're using a nonstick waffle cake pan, the waffles lift right off, leaving the hassle of leftover batter overflowing or sticking to tiny crevices as yesterday's bad news.
Do the waffles really turn out the same?
Coming out of the cake pan, having been baked to golden perfection, the resulting waffles are in a league of their own. The waffle cake pan offers the most fluffy and airy interior in each bite, cushioning the sweet, custardy flavors that melt warmly onto the taste buds. They are accompanied by the buttery, vanilla-kissed aroma that comes wafting into the senses. On the outside, the edges crisp slightly, albeit not to the same degree as traditionally made waffles.
Expect less of a thick crunch when you bite into them, and more of a tender crisp. If you're hoping for an exact replica of the classic Belgian waffles, you might not find it here. However, for those who want their waffles utterly rich and soft, almost cake-like in their tenderness, this is a dream come true. These are still waffles we are talking about, so with tiny square pockets all over the surface, they take on additional flavors from whatever toppings you desire like a champ.
Make the best homemade waffles with a simple drizzle of syrup, but don't forget you can also dress them up. A small scoop of ice cream on each mini piece, fresh fruit slices scattered all over, or spoonfuls of Nutella or jam drizzled decadently over top — it's all possible. You may even start with the batter itself by adding enriching ingredients such as buttermilk or lacing in a spiced warmth with cinnamon and nutmeg. Perhaps make multiple batters with different flavors so that you've got a whole colorful plate of chocolate, strawberry, matcha, etc. waffles to start the day.