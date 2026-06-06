The Best Way To Make Waffles When You Don't Own A Waffle Maker

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You may not need to hit checkout on the waffle iron that's been sitting in your shopping cart after all. Instead, go for much more budget-friendly utensils that can deliver just as spectacular waffles as some of the best waffle makers out there — the waffle cake pan. After pouring ordinary waffle batter in and cooking, you'll get delicious, butter-scented waffles neatly on your plate and be all set for a toothsome breakfast.

If you've only been considering a waffle cake pan like this Sweet Creations Waffle Cake Pan, it's high time you commit. Essentially a muffin pan, the molds on this pan are shaped as grid-patterned squares that transform the batter into mini waffles. Since it's nothing like your typical iron-pressed waffle makers, waffles aren't made the usual way. Rather than standing by the stove or kitchen counter waiting for individual waffles to cook, simply pour the batter into the greased cake pan and let the oven heat take care of the rest. In roughly 15 minutes, you should have six waffles ready, all without breaking a sweat.

This is especially ideal for crafting a big batch of waffles in one go, so even with a whole household to cook for, the effort and time remain at a minimum. Did we mention cleaning up is also a breeze? When you're using a nonstick waffle cake pan, the waffles lift right off, leaving the hassle of leftover batter overflowing or sticking to tiny crevices as yesterday's bad news.