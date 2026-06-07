This Attempt To Outsmart DoorDash Could Get You Banned

It's no secret that many of us are frustrated by big tech giants ripping us off on food delivery apps. While we'd like to blame Silicon Valley for everything, there are certainly lots of mistakes one can make when ordering food using these apps. One of them occurs when customers create additional accounts to claim "new user" promotions. Some may also attempt to create a fresh profile after their previous account was banned or suspended. While trying to game DoorDash's system might seem like a clever way to beat it and score extra discounts, this can often backfire.

Unfortunately, DoorDash's terms explicitly prohibit using multiple accounts to obtain offers intended only for first-time customers. Violating those rules can result in account suspension or permanent deactivation. The temptation is obviously understandable. Who among us hasn't begrudgingly paid top dollar only to receive cold, subpar food and no offer of a discount? Food delivery apps are constantly advertising all kinds of enticing freebies for new customers, including percentage-off coupons, free delivery, and credits toward future orders. After those perks expire, some customers (we're not naming names) create second accounts in the hopes of qualifying again.

But if you read the fine print, DoorDash's consumer terms specifically state that users can't abuse the promotional offers by opening multiple accounts. What many customers might not realize is that companies like DoorDash have sophisticated ways to identify any suspicious activity.