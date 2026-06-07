This Attempt To Outsmart DoorDash Could Get You Banned
It's no secret that many of us are frustrated by big tech giants ripping us off on food delivery apps. While we'd like to blame Silicon Valley for everything, there are certainly lots of mistakes one can make when ordering food using these apps. One of them occurs when customers create additional accounts to claim "new user" promotions. Some may also attempt to create a fresh profile after their previous account was banned or suspended. While trying to game DoorDash's system might seem like a clever way to beat it and score extra discounts, this can often backfire.
Unfortunately, DoorDash's terms explicitly prohibit using multiple accounts to obtain offers intended only for first-time customers. Violating those rules can result in account suspension or permanent deactivation. The temptation is obviously understandable. Who among us hasn't begrudgingly paid top dollar only to receive cold, subpar food and no offer of a discount? Food delivery apps are constantly advertising all kinds of enticing freebies for new customers, including percentage-off coupons, free delivery, and credits toward future orders. After those perks expire, some customers (we're not naming names) create second accounts in the hopes of qualifying again.
But if you read the fine print, DoorDash's consumer terms specifically state that users can't abuse the promotional offers by opening multiple accounts. What many customers might not realize is that companies like DoorDash have sophisticated ways to identify any suspicious activity.
How DoorDash knows you're being sneaky
Of course, the company doesn't openly disclose all of its fraud-detection methods, but technology platforms commonly look for connections between accounts, including shared devices, payment methods, addresses, phone numbers, and network information. If you're able to successfully create a secret second account, patterns may still emerge that reveal those two accounts belong to the same person. Even if you're using a VPN — a digital tool that essentially hides your identity — it's not foolproof.
These rules apply to Dasher delivery workers as well. Rules DoorDash drivers must follow center around fraudulent activity as well, such as creating multiple accounts to rack up more delivery requests or stealing someone else's identity to create a new account following a ban. DoorDash has publicly discussed efforts to prevent deactivated users from returning to the platform through unauthorized accounts and has invested in identity verification and anti-fraud systems.
DoorDash has also been cracking down on bad behavior for a few years now. In 2023, the company added an app feature that warned no-tippers their delivery might take longer because delivery drivers were (obviously) not inclined to pick those orders up. These guidelines and rules may be frustrating, but once an account is suspended for any bad behavior, going through the appeal process is a real drag. This time, simply following the rules and sticking to one account is most likely cheaper and easier in the long run.