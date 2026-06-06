This Beloved Chocolate Soda Brand From The '20s Is Actually Still Around — Here's Where It's Hiding

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Vintage sodas have a funny way of leaving a mark on people — just take a look at eBay. Collectors will drop hundreds, sometimes thousands, tracking down old bottles out of pure nostalgia, idle curiosity, or simply the thrill of owning a slice of forgotten Americana. Kayo chocolate soda tends to inspire these reactions — at least among the very small crowd that still remembers it.

At its peak, Kayo was a genuine household name for kids, particularly across the South and the Midwest. Doc Pashkow, a Russian immigrant in Chicago, created the popular drink in 1929. Back then, the skimmed milk created from the butter churning process was considered a waste byproduct — it was either used as hog feed or dumped. But Pashkow saw an opportunity, figuring he could reuse it by mixing it with chocolate syrup and turning it into chocolate milk. The recipe worked and laid the foundation for what would eventually become Chocolate Products Co. — good enough that among his earliest clients was Carnation. He named it "Kayo" after Kayo Mullins, a character in the vintage comic strip "Moon Mullins" — that's the cartoon character printed on the bottle.

You can think of Kayo as a ready-to-drink, fizzy chocolate milk. Flavor-wise, it's known to taste very similar to Yoo-hoo chocolate drink. Through the 1960s, it was a go-to after-school staple. By the '80s, though, it had all but faded out, leaving behind a handful of devoted collectors, a lot of empty bottles, and almost no one who could pick it out of a lineup today.