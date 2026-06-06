The Relatable Reason Guy Fieri Doesn't Usually Like Fish And Chips

Known for highlighting roadside gems in his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri isn't shy about sharing which foods he likes and which ones he doesn't touch. One episode has the popular TV chef learning how to make fish and chips at Stoney's British Pub in Wilmington, Delaware, which shuttered in August 2025. In a segment featured on Food Network's YouTube channel, Fieri gives viewers further insight into his feelings about the dish, saying, "I don't like fish and chips because, typically, it's frozen fish [and has] too much batter."

Fieri continues, "If this is what fish and chips [were] every time I was getting fish and chips, I'd eat more fish and chips." Head Chef, the late Thomas Darson, who passed away in May 2026, highlights what makes this plate of fish and chips stand out, explaining, "Everything's fresh: Your batter, your fish, your oil." Given this reasoning, it's clear to see why homemade fish and chips are sometimes better than those at a restaurant.

Amid the rush of restaurant service and what is often prepackaged potatoes and frozen fish fillets, it's easy to lose the authentic flavors and freshness that make a dish of fish and chips truly shine. Though it might take more time and a little practice, preparing your own recipe at home gives you total control of the taste, texture, and presentation. This even allows you to add your own flourishes and flavors to the fish, chips, and batter.