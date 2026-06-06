The Relatable Reason Guy Fieri Doesn't Usually Like Fish And Chips
Known for highlighting roadside gems in his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri isn't shy about sharing which foods he likes and which ones he doesn't touch. One episode has the popular TV chef learning how to make fish and chips at Stoney's British Pub in Wilmington, Delaware, which shuttered in August 2025. In a segment featured on Food Network's YouTube channel, Fieri gives viewers further insight into his feelings about the dish, saying, "I don't like fish and chips because, typically, it's frozen fish [and has] too much batter."
Fieri continues, "If this is what fish and chips [were] every time I was getting fish and chips, I'd eat more fish and chips." Head Chef, the late Thomas Darson, who passed away in May 2026, highlights what makes this plate of fish and chips stand out, explaining, "Everything's fresh: Your batter, your fish, your oil." Given this reasoning, it's clear to see why homemade fish and chips are sometimes better than those at a restaurant.
Amid the rush of restaurant service and what is often prepackaged potatoes and frozen fish fillets, it's easy to lose the authentic flavors and freshness that make a dish of fish and chips truly shine. Though it might take more time and a little practice, preparing your own recipe at home gives you total control of the taste, texture, and presentation. This even allows you to add your own flourishes and flavors to the fish, chips, and batter.
Tips for preparing your own homemade fish and chips
Knowing how to make fish and chips means striking the ideal balance between tastes and textures. For starters, it's all about choosing the optimal, fresh fish. Pick a typical type of white fish, such as cod, pollock, or haddock, for the right kind of consistency. You'll want a fillet that's thickly cut and dense enough to stand up to the frying process.
Using a batter that's light, crispy, and not overdone is also key. Taking Fieri's fish and chips critiques into account, it's important not to go too heavy when coating your fish, as this can take away from its natural flavors. Strive to get that proverbial perfect bite every time, combining the crunch of the batter and the flakiness of the fish.
Though many restaurants in the U.S. will make fish and chips using regular Americanized fries, the key to British chips is a slightly thicker cut of potato and a double-frying process, which yields a crispy outside and fluffy inside. Make sure not to skimp on the malt vinegar to achieve a more authentic flavor. Upon first bite, you'll be able to taste the difference your homemade efforts have made for the freshest fish and chips possible, perhaps even worthy of praise from the "Mayor of Flavortown" himself, Guy Fieri.