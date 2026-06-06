Keep Your Kitchen Cabinets Timeless And Pretty With This Shade Of Paint
Painting your cabinets is one of the easiest ways to give your kitchen a refresh. Not only can freshly painted cabinets transform a space, but they also allow you to shift the entire color palette of your home in a new direction. Since this is a kitchen-upgrade project that you need to commit to, selecting the right color — and one that doesn't go out of style – is important. To get some ideas about the most timeless cabinet colors, we spoke to Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio. She pointed to one shade in particular: sage green.
"Unlike trend-driven colors that feel tied to a specific moment, sage has a familiarity that feels grounded and reassuring," she says, explaining that it creates synergy between the outdoors and the inside, reflecting olive trees, foliage, and other outdoor scapes. It also ages gracefully, explains Kelly. "Just as a well-loved copper pot or an antique garden bench gains character over time, sage green develops a lived-in quality that feels collected rather than fashionable. It evokes kitchens connected to the garden, cooking, gathering, and everyday rituals rather than fleeting design trends," she says.
Kelly suggests that classic kitchens work well with this tone, saying, "Sage green works best when the cabinetry profile is timeless and uncomplicated. When paired with well-proportioned doors, thoughtful millwork details, and quality materials, the result feels enduring rather than decorative." She suggests brass, natural woods, and brushed nickel as ideal accompaniments for sage cabinetry.
What to pair with sage green cabinets
Besides making thoughtful choices about the hardware you add to your kitchen, Kerrie Kelly recommends taking inspiration from nature when deciding how to build out your space. As with any design choice, incorporate this color tactfully so as not to overwhelm your space. "Warm whites create a fresh, airy backdrop and allow the cabinetry to feel sophisticated rather than heavy," says Kelly. "Soft creams, limestone tones, warm taupes, and natural oak all complement sage beautifully because they reinforce its organic character," she continues. These can be brought into the kitchen by adding linen accents like curtains, seat cushions, and kitchen towels, which will go a long way in enhancing your space.
Kelly notes that whites are not the only pairing for sage green cabinetry. "One combination I find especially compelling right now is sage green paired with creamy whites, natural oak, and touches of black for contrast. It feels simultaneously fresh and familiar — like a garden brought indoors," she says. These design elements will come together to create a muted yet natural look that feels both sophisticated and elegant.