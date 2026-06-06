Keep Your Kitchen Cabinets Timeless And Pretty With This Shade Of Paint

Painting your cabinets is one of the easiest ways to give your kitchen a refresh. Not only can freshly painted cabinets transform a space, but they also allow you to shift the entire color palette of your home in a new direction. Since this is a kitchen-upgrade project that you need to commit to, selecting the right color — and one that doesn't go out of style – is important. To get some ideas about the most timeless cabinet colors, we spoke to Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio. She pointed to one shade in particular: sage green.

"Unlike trend-driven colors that feel tied to a specific moment, sage has a familiarity that feels grounded and reassuring," she says, explaining that it creates synergy between the outdoors and the inside, reflecting olive trees, foliage, and other outdoor scapes. It also ages gracefully, explains Kelly. "Just as a well-loved copper pot or an antique garden bench gains character over time, sage green develops a lived-in quality that feels collected rather than fashionable. It evokes kitchens connected to the garden, cooking, gathering, and everyday rituals rather than fleeting design trends," she says.

Kelly suggests that classic kitchens work well with this tone, saying, "Sage green works best when the cabinetry profile is timeless and uncomplicated. When paired with well-proportioned doors, thoughtful millwork details, and quality materials, the result feels enduring rather than decorative." She suggests brass, natural woods, and brushed nickel as ideal accompaniments for sage cabinetry.