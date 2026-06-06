Why Japan Banned A Popular Sushi Fish

Buttery, rich, clean, smooth, decadent, melt-in-your-mouth. The language used to describe this fish makes it abundantly clear that it belongs at the culinary high table. Unfortunately, consuming it can often trigger side effects that, to put it mildly, belong in the toilet. We're talking about escolar, a fleshy white fish with incredible mouthfeel that can still be found in sushi restaurants in America (you might know it as white tuna sushi). This is despite the fact that it was banned in Japan in the late 1970s because it contains an indigestible oil that acts as a laxative for a lot of people. It remains banned there today.

Escolar is abundant in the Gulf of Mexico and the South Pacific, as well as other tropical waters. It is a common bycatch of swordfish and tuna fishing. Boasting a high fat content, its richness is balanced out by a subtle sweetness, and the texture is comparable to silky tuna. All of this is thanks to the presence of an oily substance called gempylotoxin, which is made up of a high percentage of wax esters that humans can't digest. This triggers keriorrhea — oily, orange, explosive bouts of diarrhoea.

Consuming escolar can trigger these reactions in a significant percentage of the population, which is the reason the Japanese government banned the fish back in 1977. In fact, even the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a notice in the early 1990s advising against the sale of the fish, but this was revoked before the end of the decade.