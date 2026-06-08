12 Forgotten Frozen Foods So Odd They Feel Like A Fever Dream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the origins of frozen food go back further than we thought, this popular area of the grocery store has definitely evolved over time. And some of those old frozen grocery store items are, well, absolutely bonkers. Once humans realized they could freeze just about any food to be reheated and eaten later, they went a little overboard. While the strange foods on this list are no longer in the freezer section of your grocery store, this photographic evidence of their existence keeps them frozen in time for eternity.

And thank goodness, because that means we were able to compile them here for your scrolling pleasure. Every meal is represented here, from breakfast to dessert. Some of them are kooky but harmless; others have truly haunting mascots that you may be seeing on the backs of your eyelids from now on. (Note: Tasting Table is not responsible for any damages incurred due to sleep loss after seeing those 'Cicle-Sucker kids.)

Some of these frozen foods hail from the 1950s or '60s, when the frozen pre-cooked meal was one of the cooking trends that ruled the decade. Others join us from the 1990s, when experimentation was welcome, and so, occasionally, innovation went too far. Without further ado, here are some of the strangest discontinued frozen foods that were actually sold on grocery store shelves at one point.