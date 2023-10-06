Red Velvet Cake And Bagel Bombs Collide In Milk Bar And Philadelphia Cream Cheese Collab

New York's Milk Bar has been on the creative edge of flavor mashups ever since its founding, and its newest release fits right into that tradition with a surprising marriage between bagels and red velvet cake. Milk Bar's Bagel Bombs, bite-sized bagel balls filled with cream cheese, have been a favorite at the bakery since their initial rollout in 2011. Originally coming in more traditional bagel flavors, they inspired enough copycats that David Chang, under whose restaurant company Milk Bar was founded, called out Starbucks for trying to coast off their creation. Now the Bagel Bombs are available via nationwide delivery for the first time, and the new red velvet iterations are leading the way.

Created in collaboration with Philadelphia cream cheese, the Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb is the first sweet treat of its kind from Milk Bar, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. This one is a smaller "mini-bomb," of red velvet bagel dough, which surrounds a filling of lightly sweet cream cheese. Keenan White, senior brand manager for Philadelphia says, "One of the many special things about our product is its unique silky smooth and creamy profile that amps up the creaminess of so many foods, which you see come to life beautifully in the Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb." Milk Bar chef and founder Christina Tosi agrees, adding, "The combo of red velvet's decadence with just the right amount of creaminess that only Philly can provide, bakes up an irresistible experience."