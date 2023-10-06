Red Velvet Cake And Bagel Bombs Collide In Milk Bar And Philadelphia Cream Cheese Collab
New York's Milk Bar has been on the creative edge of flavor mashups ever since its founding, and its newest release fits right into that tradition with a surprising marriage between bagels and red velvet cake. Milk Bar's Bagel Bombs, bite-sized bagel balls filled with cream cheese, have been a favorite at the bakery since their initial rollout in 2011. Originally coming in more traditional bagel flavors, they inspired enough copycats that David Chang, under whose restaurant company Milk Bar was founded, called out Starbucks for trying to coast off their creation. Now the Bagel Bombs are available via nationwide delivery for the first time, and the new red velvet iterations are leading the way.
Created in collaboration with Philadelphia cream cheese, the Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb is the first sweet treat of its kind from Milk Bar, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. This one is a smaller "mini-bomb," of red velvet bagel dough, which surrounds a filling of lightly sweet cream cheese. Keenan White, senior brand manager for Philadelphia says, "One of the many special things about our product is its unique silky smooth and creamy profile that amps up the creaminess of so many foods, which you see come to life beautifully in the Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bomb." Milk Bar chef and founder Christina Tosi agrees, adding, "The combo of red velvet's decadence with just the right amount of creaminess that only Philly can provide, bakes up an irresistible experience."
Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bombs are available in stores and online through Milk Bar
As of Otober 4, Milk Bar's Red Velvet Philly Bagel Bombs can be purchased at flagship bakeries in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and New York, (including locations in Williamsburg and the Upper West Side.) They will also be shipping out nationwide starting on October 16 through Milk Bar's website. The package available from the online store is a combo that includes 12 Mini Red Velvet Philly Bombs and 12 of the company's signature Red Velvet Cheesecake Truffles for $60. All previous versions of the Bagel Bombs have only been available from Milk Bar's physical bakery locations, and Tosi says that teaming up with her favorite cream cheese brand "felt like the truest way to roll out our first-ever nationwide Bagel Bomb offering."
According to Milk Bar, red velvet is one of its most popular flavors. Even so, this particular red velvet collab between Milk Bar and Philadelphia will only be available for a limited time. If you don't get a chance to grab some, you still have other options. The red velvet and cheesecake combo is available in classic layer cake form, and the Red Velvet Cheesecake Truffles are also regularly available as standalone items. We know these decadent Bagel Bombs won't last long, but we wouldn't be surprised to see more sweet experimentation from Tosi in the future.