15 Surfside Drink Flavors, Ranked

If you're looking for refreshing canned alcoholic beverages to sip on, then you might have considered Surfside. The brand offers lemonade, iced tea, and even lemonade iced tea vodka-based drinks. There are so many options with various flavors and combinations, so it's easy to find something that suits your taste buds. Surfside doesn't contain carbonation, so they feel a bit lighter and not as filling as other canned cocktails. Each one is 100 calories, contains 2 grams of sugar, and is gluten-free. They're made with artificial sweeteners and natural flavors, and use real tea and/or real juice.

However, you might wonder which one to stock up on or whether it might be better to pick up a variety pack — there are lemonade, green tea, iced tea, and half and half packs. I wanted to find my favorite of the bunch, so I sipped my way through 15 flavors to figure out how they fared. I'll share insights on the overall flavors, whether they work, and if I had any issues. These are judged on their flavor: how they taste and if I can taste all the profiles noted on the can. Let's find the best. Cheers!

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.zz1