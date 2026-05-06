9 Twisted Tea Flavors, Ranked

There's a plethora of ready-to-drink canned cocktails out there. Many have funky aftertastes that leave you puckering your mouth or reaching for a gulp of water. Twisted Tea might be a cure for this problem by offering flavored tea malt beverages. The drinks are made with real brewed tea, a beer base (malt), and natural flavors — if you're not a beer fan, fret not, as it tastes nothing like beer.

I tried the Extreme variety pack, the Party Pack (each provides four flavors), and then the Lemon Light to get a good sense of the brand's product range. The nine flavors I tested ranged from 4% to 8% ABV, but there are more options (like Blueberry, Mangonada, and additional Light and Extreme offerings). So, keep an eye out for what you can find locally. To determine my favorites, I ultimately ranked these libations based on flavor and sipability: that is, higher-ranking ones had the best, most easily enjoyable flavors, a noticeable tea taste, and kept me coming back for more, while more potent flavors landed at the bottom.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.