The Best Spiked Iced Tea Brand To Pick Up On Your Next Liquor Store Trip

All Hail the Mother Superior. In Tasting Table's ranking of 13 spiked tea brands, Twisted Tea — the brand that put the hard tea category on the map — swept the competition and emerged as (still) our favorite offering. It first hit stores in 2001, and as of 2021, the brand owned a whopping 90% of the total hard tea market share, even as more and more competitor brands surface on the contemporary market. Today, "Twea" boasts a meme-loaded Instagram account with 219K followers, and unlike many arenas in the year 2025, the hype here is hard-earned and well-deserved.

Twisted Tea is made from real brewed tea spiked with malt liquor, not unlike White Claw hard seltzers. Each sip delivers well-balanced flavor and lively textural intrigue without sporting an overkill carbonated mouthfeel, common sins of many competitor brands. It tastes like actual sweet tea (imagine), but better. As we mentioned in our review, "The tea flavor itself is strong and sweet but not too sweet. Also, like the 2 Hoots hard tea [in our taste test], Twisted Tea also has a certain fizziness to it. It's not carbonated, but it's not completely flat — so even if you drink this stuff warm, you'd probably still find it at least a little bit refreshing."