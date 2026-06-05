Forget Margaritas — LongHorn Steakhouse Can Make This Classic Vodka Cocktail With A Special Twist

There is an item on the Longhorn Steakhouse menu that is arguably just as delicious as the steak, and it's not what you would expect. If you're a loyal Longhorn diner, then you probably already know the boozy joy of sipping on a Longhorn margarita or two ... or more; no one's judging. The margarita is a fan favorite on the steakhouse chain's menu, but we've got an insider tip on a cocktail concoction that just might bump the Longhorn marg down in your rankings.

Our very own Tasting Table writer, Emilee Unterkoefler, has nearly 10 years of experience working at Longhorn Steakhouse, so she knows just about every hack and upgrade you can think of. The special drink hack she recommends is a DIY strawberry Moscow mule. Just order a regular Moscow mule with a splash of strawberry puree, and you've got yourself a drink that is bubbly, balanced, and refreshing. Unterkoefler notes that the spiciness of the ginger and the sweetness from the strawberry puree create a delicious harmony. It's the perfect way to give your Moscow mule a bright, fruity twist that rivals the lineup of flavored and classic margaritas on the menu.