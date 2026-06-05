Forget Margaritas — LongHorn Steakhouse Can Make This Classic Vodka Cocktail With A Special Twist
There is an item on the Longhorn Steakhouse menu that is arguably just as delicious as the steak, and it's not what you would expect. If you're a loyal Longhorn diner, then you probably already know the boozy joy of sipping on a Longhorn margarita or two ... or more; no one's judging. The margarita is a fan favorite on the steakhouse chain's menu, but we've got an insider tip on a cocktail concoction that just might bump the Longhorn marg down in your rankings.
Our very own Tasting Table writer, Emilee Unterkoefler, has nearly 10 years of experience working at Longhorn Steakhouse, so she knows just about every hack and upgrade you can think of. The special drink hack she recommends is a DIY strawberry Moscow mule. Just order a regular Moscow mule with a splash of strawberry puree, and you've got yourself a drink that is bubbly, balanced, and refreshing. Unterkoefler notes that the spiciness of the ginger and the sweetness from the strawberry puree create a delicious harmony. It's the perfect way to give your Moscow mule a bright, fruity twist that rivals the lineup of flavored and classic margaritas on the menu.
Other Moscow mule upgrades and what to pair them with
Longhorn Steakhouse has a few different flavored margaritas that presumably use syrups or purees, which you could also request in a Moscow mule. Currently, the menu has a mango and dragon fruit flavor, both of which would fare nicely on the backdrop of sparkly ginger and lime. You can also upgrade your Moscow mule with the addition of liqueurs like Chambord. Keep in mind that not every Longhorn location will be able to accommodate your special modifications, but that customer satisfaction is a core value, so the staff will try their best to meet your requests.
No matter how you're sprucing up your mule, this cocktail is an excellent pairing for many of the best items on the Longhorn Steakhouse menu. The acidity from the lime juice and the herbaceous spiciness of the ginger balance out a fattier cut of steak beautifully. Try the rich ribeye cut from the steakhouse chain, as it's got some good marbling and even placed second when Tasting Table ranked five steaks from Longhorn Steakhouse. Now, if you're going with our in-house recommendation of a strawberry Moscow mule, then something with a little more flavor, like the Parmesan Crusted Chicken or the Baby Back Ribs, would pair nicely.