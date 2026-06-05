The Italian Chain Restaurant Where Customers Love The Pork Chops

Started as a small, family-owned Texas restaurant with Sicilian immigrant roots, Carrabba's Italian Grill has successfully turned its generational love for food into stories told on plates. These days, it's expanded into over 200 locations in the U.S. – perpetual havens for those craving wood-fired Italian comfort food. Ask loyal customers what keeps them coming back year after year, and you will find one common denominator: the chain's Tuscan-Grilled Pork Chop. Chain restaurants that serve great pork chops are few and far between, but step through Carrabba's door, and you won't have to search any longer.

Carrabba's Tuscan-grilled pork chops arrive as one or two slices covered in char marks, herby flavors seep deeply within from a house-made grill baste. Optional toppings include Sicilian butter, Marsala sauce, or a combination of cheese, veggies, and fresh herbs, for an upcharge. This simple yet decadent combination has received endless praise from customers over the years, possibly along with an unending stream of questions about why restaurant pork chops always taste so good.

On TripAdvisor, it's described as "cooked just right and was delicious" when paired with the Sicilian butter. One user even deemed it "the best pork chops in the industry", further elaborating on how it's consistently "prepared to perfection and always so juicy and tasty." On Facebook, the accompanying Marsala sauce also shares its spotlight, having left a striking impression on one visitor. And if you're anything like Comedienne Joy King of Facebook's Dining Out With Comedienne Joy, you will also delight in the way this sauce elevates both the tender, mouthwatering pork chops and the grilled asparagus side.