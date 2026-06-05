The Italian Chain Restaurant Where Customers Love The Pork Chops
Started as a small, family-owned Texas restaurant with Sicilian immigrant roots, Carrabba's Italian Grill has successfully turned its generational love for food into stories told on plates. These days, it's expanded into over 200 locations in the U.S. – perpetual havens for those craving wood-fired Italian comfort food. Ask loyal customers what keeps them coming back year after year, and you will find one common denominator: the chain's Tuscan-Grilled Pork Chop. Chain restaurants that serve great pork chops are few and far between, but step through Carrabba's door, and you won't have to search any longer.
Carrabba's Tuscan-grilled pork chops arrive as one or two slices covered in char marks, herby flavors seep deeply within from a house-made grill baste. Optional toppings include Sicilian butter, Marsala sauce, or a combination of cheese, veggies, and fresh herbs, for an upcharge. This simple yet decadent combination has received endless praise from customers over the years, possibly along with an unending stream of questions about why restaurant pork chops always taste so good.
On TripAdvisor, it's described as "cooked just right and was delicious" when paired with the Sicilian butter. One user even deemed it "the best pork chops in the industry", further elaborating on how it's consistently "prepared to perfection and always so juicy and tasty." On Facebook, the accompanying Marsala sauce also shares its spotlight, having left a striking impression on one visitor. And if you're anything like Comedienne Joy King of Facebook's Dining Out With Comedienne Joy, you will also delight in the way this sauce elevates both the tender, mouthwatering pork chops and the grilled asparagus side.
The pork chops of your dream are just one order away
The pork chop experience at Carrabba's Italian Grill is about as diverse as you'd expect. Spicy food lovers, remember to add the Sicilian butter to your order when dining out. Buttery rich and subtly spicy with a herby undertone, it's a phenomenal addition to the smoky grilled pork chops. The chain's signature Marsala sauce, on the other hand, is savory and a little peppery-sweet, thanks to the dry Marsala wine. This sauce is the main star behind Carrabba's other beloved dish, Chicken Marsala, although you might like it even more with the grilled pork chops. If neither sauce catches your liking just yet, the remaining topping options are still worth a shot. The chain offers the Bryan topping, which includes goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and a lemon butter sauce. Similarly, there's also the Ardente topping with melted Gorgonzola cheese as the highlight instead.
A hearty plate of pork chops smothered in rich sauces already makes for quite a good time, but it's the right side dish that will seal the deal. Sauteed broccoli appears to be a favorite amongst many customers, along with mashed potatoes or fries, and possibly a generous sprinkle of shredded cheese. Those who prefer a more filling dish will probably enjoy pasta more, which you can choose between fettuccine Alfredo, penne pomodoro, or goat cheese sacchetti — the last of which is tiny pasta pockets stuffed with goat cheese, smothered in a honey beurre blanc sauce. Want something fresher and lighter than the offered selections? Try the chain's versatile range of salads, such as Caesar or Italian, or slurp on steaming hot soups that are redolent of homemade comfort.