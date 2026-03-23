Why Restaurant Pork Chops Always Taste So Good, And How To Achieve That Flavor At Home

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If you've ever had a restaurant-quality pork chop — one that's juicy, flavorful, and cooked to perfect doneness — you may be hesitant to attempt chops at home for fear of failure. Let's face it: preparing pork chops can be daunting. We recently spoke with Michael Symon — a chef, author, and restaurant owner who is also an expert host at this year's Nassau Paradise Wine & Food Festival — in hopes of getting some clear answers on how to get restaurant-quality pork chops at home. According to Symon, the top tips for a stellar pork chop include cooking in lard, not overcooking, and choosing high-quality pork.

"Cook them in the lard because they're going to bump up the pork flavor," Symon explains, adding that it keeps them juicer. Additionally, the expert notes that the cooking process itself is the key to the quality pork chops enjoyed in most restaurants. "A lot of times they're cooked over live fire, which helps a lot," he notes, adding that it's likely that "the pork is sometimes better than you could easily find in a grocery store. It's probably a heritage breed, which helps."

Symon is referring to original, farm-bred breeds of pig, including the better-known Berkshire breed, which typically hold more fat. While the biggest difference between Berkshire and regular pork chops is in flavor and texture, don't worry. If your budget doesn't allow for heritage-breed pork, grocery store pork chops can be just as tasty with the above cooking methods in mind.