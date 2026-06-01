The Race To Add Protein To So Many Products Is Finally Causing Problems

Protein coffee, protein chips, protein pasta, and a never-ending list of protein bar brands — this macronutrient has been the hottest word on the dietary market over the past few years. Consumers have become hyper-conscious of protein's benefits and now want it in everything, and what consumers demand, brands deliver, or in this case, overdeliver. According to Bloomberg, the protein craze has finally led to the shortage of whey protein, and companies are now struggling to keep their protein-forward items on shelves.

Whey is a byproduct of cheesemaking, which presents the first curdle. Nobody is really in the business of running a large dairy operation just to make whey — they're simply making cheese. Whey production can't be isolated, so it's very hard to scale. As of June 2026, the supply of the protein has significantly dried up due to the high demand, with some suppliers already sold out for the entire year. This has led to an eye-watering increase in prices, something companies are now struggling to navigate. "Offers for high-protein whey concentrate have jumped more than 40% on average just in the last couple of months," Bloomberg reports.

This puts brands in a dilemma. Do they raise the prices and risk losing customers, as many people are already changing the way they shop for groceries due to inflation, or do they reformulate their products and potentially sacrifice some of the flavor and texture their customers were fond of?