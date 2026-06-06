Why Your At-Home Cocktail Doesn't Taste The Same As From A Bar (And How To Fix It)

There is a hierarchy in the world of food and drink. Homemade is often better than store-bought, and restaurant-made is often superior to homemade. The same can be true of drinks in a bar. A professional bartender makes a better cocktail — but there's more to it than just having experience. There may be things missing from the homemade cocktail, and according to Toby Maloney, co-author of "The Classic Cocktail Sessions," this includes something as simple as more water and ice.

Tasting Table talked to Maloney to ask him if there were any classic cocktail-making mistakes to avoid. "Be sure that there is enough water in your drinks," he told us. "The ice you have in your freezer is much colder than the ice bartenders use behind the bar. Shake and stir longer than you think you need to." This will help dilute the drink more, creating the balance you'd get from a professionally made drink. Also, use fresh ice, since your freezer ice probably tastes like freezer.

Water should be a part of every cocktail, even one made neat. Water helps release the aromas in spirits and allows you to taste the flavor of the alcohol, rather than just that burning sensation. Homemade cocktails made without enough water come across as lacking flavor or too strong. Use ice made with filtered water for a cleaner taste. Also, make sure you're using crushed ice or cubed ice as befits the cocktail you're serving.