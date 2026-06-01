This Motor City Pizza Co. Item Sold At Costco Is Being Recalled For Salmonella Risk

Motor City Pizza Co. may be the maker of Costco's best frozen pizza, but one of its products is now a huge food safety red flag. On May 29, 2026, Champion Foods LLC, owner of the Motor City brand, issued a voluntary recall for two batches of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread, which may be contaminated with Salmonella. The bread contains powdered milk from California Dairies, Inc., which has been recalled due to a potential Salmonella risk.

The recalled Motor City cheese bread was sold at Costco from February 6, 2026 to the present. Other grocery chains also carried the affected products, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Publix. The full list of stores can be found in Champion Foods' recall notice, alongside product photos, UPC codes, and sell-by dates to help consumers identify recalled items. If this information matches up with your boxes of Motor City cheese bread, you can return the recalled items to Costco for a full refund.

Other stores may have different protocols, but no matter what, you should never consume or even open packages of recalled food. Though testing of Motor City's cheese bread revealed no presence of Salmonella, Champion Foods still issued a recall to keep customers safe. As of the time of writing, no cases of illness or injury have been reported in relation to this incident. If you did purchase a recalled item, it should still be taken seriously. Throw the item out or return it to the place of purchase.