This Motor City Pizza Co. Item Sold At Costco Is Being Recalled For Salmonella Risk
Motor City Pizza Co. may be the maker of Costco's best frozen pizza, but one of its products is now a huge food safety red flag. On May 29, 2026, Champion Foods LLC, owner of the Motor City brand, issued a voluntary recall for two batches of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread, which may be contaminated with Salmonella. The bread contains powdered milk from California Dairies, Inc., which has been recalled due to a potential Salmonella risk.
The recalled Motor City cheese bread was sold at Costco from February 6, 2026 to the present. Other grocery chains also carried the affected products, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Publix. The full list of stores can be found in Champion Foods' recall notice, alongside product photos, UPC codes, and sell-by dates to help consumers identify recalled items. If this information matches up with your boxes of Motor City cheese bread, you can return the recalled items to Costco for a full refund.
Other stores may have different protocols, but no matter what, you should never consume or even open packages of recalled food. Though testing of Motor City's cheese bread revealed no presence of Salmonella, Champion Foods still issued a recall to keep customers safe. As of the time of writing, no cases of illness or injury have been reported in relation to this incident. If you did purchase a recalled item, it should still be taken seriously. Throw the item out or return it to the place of purchase.
The cause of Motor City's cheese bread recall has affected other popular grocery brands
California Dairies, Inc. has issued several Salmonella-related recalls beginning in April of this year relating to the same powdered milk used in Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread. Dairy is one of the most common foods where Salmonella can be found. The bacteria not only survive in dehydrated products, but can multiply further when the dried dairy is rehydrated — for example, when liquid ingredients are added to make sauces like the one used in Motor City's bread, per a 2021 study published in the International Journal of Food Microbiology.
California Dairies, Inc.'s potentially contaminated milk was also used in drink mixes, snacks, and other products by brands including Ghirardelli and Target's Good & Gather. You should check the full list from the FDA to further protect yourself — especially if you or someone in your household is at risk of developing life-threatening symptoms. At-risk groups include children under the age of five, adults over the age of 65, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant people. Gastrointestinal distress, fever and chills, headaches, and dehydration are common symptoms of infection.
No other Motor City Pizza Co. products have been affected by this latest recall, whether sold at Costco or elsewhere. However, shoppers should still take action immediately by disposing of or returning recalled products and keeping an eye out for future developments.