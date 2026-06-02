10 Costco Products You Should Be Pairing Together, According To Customers
Costco, the third-largest retailer in the world by revenue, is famous for its bulk bargains and popular Kirkland Signature branded products. This members-only multinational chain has a devoted customer base, and members are always keen to share their favorite shopping hacks, whether they've uncovered a new staple or tapped into a hidden deal. One of the best ways to make the most of a Costco trip, however, is picking up food products that pair together effortlessly, helping you create easy meals, upgraded snacks, and irresistible desserts without breaking the bank.
Costco's iconic hot dog and soda combo isn't the only winning pairing on offer here. Customers regularly recommend products that taste even better when bought together, from bakery favorites and frozen appetizers to drinks, chips, and dips. With so much choice, it can be tricky to know which combinations are worth adding to your cart. So, in a quest to discover some tasty new hacks, we took to social media and online discussions to see which pairings shoppers love. Here's a roundup of our top picks, all of which come highly recommended by loyal Costco shoppers.
Cheesecake and Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberry Spread
Cheesecake is a top-tier dessert, and there are countless ways to elevate a simple slice. Some store-bought versions stud the creamy filling with berries, or top it with decadent ganache, caramel, or compote. But sometimes, simplicity is the best approach, and one unexpected Costco combo can help you achieve dessert greatness without the fuss.
One customer took to Facebook to share this tempting discovery, posting a photo of what appears to be Costco's Kirkland Signature 12-Inch Cheesecake, smothered with a generous topping of Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberry Spread. It's a pairing that makes perfect sense. The creamy cheesecake features a sweet graham cracker crust and a luscious sour cream topping, offering a subtle vanilla flavor that makes it an exceptional base for adorning with sweet extras. The fruity spread feels like a natural pick for it. Its jammy consistency complements the rich filling beautifully and adds sweetness and color to every bite. Plus, it's packed with real berries, so you don't have to worry about it tasting artificial. Give this combo a try, and we're certain you'll be impressed.
Kirkland Signature Five-Cheese Tortelloni and Amylu Chicken Meatballs
If you're looking for a convenient, flavor-packed, and comforting dinner option, try pairing Costco's Kirkland Signature Five-Cheese Tortelloni with the Amylu Chicken Meatballs. Pasta and meatballs have long shared the same bowl, but this take on the classic pairing feels a little more elevated than your average saucy spaghetti. The tender stuffed pasta is loaded with cheesy richness, which ties in perfectly with the fragrant basil and nutty Parmesan in the meatballs. Plus, both elements are super quick to prep.
To make this combo even tastier, you could always bring a jarred sauce into the equation. Costco has plenty of options, with the Rao's Marinara and arrabbiata as being excellent choices. Just brown the meatballs in a pan before adding the sauce and letting everything simmer away while you separately boil the tortelloni. Once everything has been combined, you can finish with an extra sprinkling of cheese or fresh herbs if desired. The result is a satisfying, well-rounded meal that's high in protein and perfect for busy weeknights.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup and Kirkland Signature Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken
Costco offers a wide range of premade soups, and one of its most popular is the Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup. This is a spicy blend of chicken, vegetables, and broth that can be prepped in minutes on the stovetop or in the microwave. It's widely praised for its depth of flavor, but customers sometimes complain about the stingy amount of chicken, and that's where another Costco staple can save the day.
One Reddit user recommends bulking out the basic tortilla soup by adding the Kirkland Signature Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken to each steaming bowlful. This amps up the heartiness while giving the soup a welcome protein boost and restoring the meat-veggie balance. The chicken comes tender, succulent, and ready to eat, and can be simply shredded and stirred into the soup before serving for a quick and satisfying upgrade. It's a great way to give a store-bought meal that homemade touch without having to spend hours by the stovetop.
You'll likely end up with some leftover chicken, and there are plenty of other delicious ways to use it up. Try adding the meat to sandwiches, tacos, rice bowls, or salads. You can, of course, use it to bulk out other soups and stews, too.
Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt and Kirkland Signature Nature's Path Organic Ancient Grains Granola
A yogurt-granola bowl is a go-to breakfast combo for good reason, and Costco makes it easy to craft the ultimate bowl with two Kirkland Signature staples. The Organic Greek Yogurt and Organic Ancient Grains Granola are a match made in heaven, and these supersized products will certainly keep you going for a while.
This rec comes from a Reddit user who likes to enjoy this trusty duo with an added dollop of fruit preserves. The yogurt is thick, creamy, and rich in protein, while the granola provides a good dose of fiber and a delightfully sweet, nutty crunch. Shoppers praise this product highly, with one saying, "I have been eating Kirkland's Ancient Grains for several years and won't eat any other cereal. It is the most delicious breakfast cereal I have ever eaten." Paired with yogurt, the granola is transformed into a wholesome, balanced breakfast that feels a little indulgent too, and there's plenty of room for extra mix-ins. Try adding fresh berries for a pop of color and sweet-tart goodness or a drizzle of honey to sweeten things up. A swirl of peanut butter or Nutella would also go down a treat.
Guava Nectar and Sencha Naturals Organic Everyday Matcha
Give your morning matcha a fruity boost by incorporating a good glug of Costco's Organic Guava Nectar. This unlikely combo is a firm favorite for one Redditor, who uses the Sencha Naturals Everyday Matcha Powder as their base. "I just mix the matcha powder in with some [hot] oat milk and then use the guava juice to sweeten it!", the user said. This quickly sparked intrigue amongst other commenters who were keen to give the blend a try.
Matcha lattes often come flavored with strawberry or vanilla, but guava nectar provides a slightly tangier taste with a hint of floral fragrance that cuts through the matcha's grassiness beautifully. It's a creative way to add sweetness and bold, tropical flavor to the drink without reaching for syrups or powdered sweeteners. While matcha powders can be hit and miss, the Sencha Naturals product has hundreds of glowing reviews, so you can count on it to deliver that signature earthy vibrance. Plus, guava nectar is a surprisingly versatile drink to have on hand. This sweet sip is equally great for livening up margaritas, blending into smoothies, or mixing into desserts.
Miss Vickie's Jalapeño Kettle Chips and La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke and Parmesan Dip
For a totally moreish chip-and-dip combo, grab a bag of Miss Vickie's Jalapeño Kettle Chips and a tub of the La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke and Parmesan Dip. This irresistible snack pairing is an excellent addition to any party or movie night spread, as it requires zero prep. Just empty out the chips into a bowl, crack open the dip, and this tasty duo is ready to enjoy.
The sturdy, thick-cut chips are the perfect vehicle for scooping up the thick, creamy dip. They're deliciously crunchy, spicy, and salty — qualities that contrast with the rich savory flavors and luscious consistency of the dip especially well. The dip can be served chilled or warmed in the microwave for a meltier, more comforting finish. Feel free to throw some extra dippers into the mix too, such as crunchy crudité, crackers, or pretzels.
Imperial Garden Frozen Organic Edamame and Bibigo Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons
Costco makes it wonderfully easy to whip up a light yet satisfying Asian-inspired meal with the help of two delicious freezer staples. Pairing the Bibigo Chicken and Cilantro Mini Wontons with the Imperial Garden Organic Edamame will give you a nutritious, flavorful dinner in minutes.
The savory, chicken-filled wontons cook quickly in the microwave. Or, you can pan-fry them for a crispier finish. Shoppers rate these delicate, aromatic morsels highly, praising their umami-rich flavor and hint of zesty cilantro. The edamame are equally simple to prepare, with the stovetop and microwave options both requiring less than a few minutes of your time. Together, the vibrant beans and tender-crisp dumplings create a protein- and fiber-rich meal that's both cozy and nourishing.
You don't have to stop at these two products, either. To further enhance this pairing, try tossing the wontons with a drizzle of soy sauce, sesame oil, or chili crisp before serving. You could also bulk things out with some extra carbs, such as jasmine rice or ramen noodles, or add the two products to a light soup for a warming, brothy twist.
Cauliflower Rice and Sukhi's Chicken Tikka Masala
In a Reddit discussion titled "Best grabs for two people?", one Costco shopper recommended serving Sukhi's Chicken Tikka Masala with cauliflower rice. Cauliflower is lower in carbs and offers tons of extra nutrients while serving as a lighter, plant-forward alternative to standard white rice. While making cauliflower rice from scratch is always a great approach, sometimes it's better to lean into the convenience of a pre-prepared product.
The creamy, tomato-based curry works fantastically alongside the mild, earthy-sweet taste of the cauliflower, which soaks up the fragrant sauce beautifully without feeling too heavy. It's another fuss-free pairing that's low on effort but big on flavor. Serve this duo alongside other Indian-inspired sides like crispy onion bhaji or saag aloo.
Costco sells riced cauliflower in a few different formats, and the exact product may vary depending on your location. It often comes in handy microwavable pouches, which make prep delightfully simple. The tikka masala can be microwaved or warmed on the stovetop. Once everything is piping hot, just spoon the curry atop the fluffy rice and finish it with your favorite garnishes. Think fresh cilantro, a dollop of Greek yogurt, or a squeeze of lime.
Amylu Chicken Breakfast Sausage and PuraVida Fire-Roasted Primavera Mistura
Savory, subtly spiced breakfast sausage tastes fantastic with tender, caramelized roasted veggies, as confirmed by one happy Costco shopper who took to Reddit to share their favorite pairing. The products of choice are the Amylu Chicken Breakfast Sausage Links and the PuraVida Fire-Roasted Primavera Mistura — a colorful veggie blend that removes the hassle of chopping and oven-roasting. The customer noted that they loved to serve this meaty medley with a drizzle of ranch dressing, but that the duo would be equally great as is.
The Amylu chicken sausages are already a great pick, thanks to their simple ingredient list, rich flavor, and hearty texture. They're gluten-free, nitrate-free, and also suitable for those following a paleo diet, making them a great choice if you're catering to multiple dietary requirements. The Primavera Mistura brings a vibrant mix of sweet and earthy veggie goodness that complements the meaty richness of the sausage brilliantly. It includes bell pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, and broccoli, tossed with avocado oil and seasonings.
Since both products are already cooked, a quick warm-through is all that's required to transform them into a fulfilling meal. This pairing shines on the breakfast table, but you could absolutely enjoy it as a light dinner or meal prep option, perhaps with a side of rice or mashed potatoes.
Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants and Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad
Croissants are the perfect base for stuffing with sweet and savory fillings, and they can serve as a richer, flakier alternative to your average sliced bread. If you're looking to craft an indulgent croissant sandwich with minimal effort, make sure to pick up a tub of the Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad on your next trip to Costco. Paired with the famous Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants, the creamy, savory filling turns the buttery pastries into a bakery-worthy lunch.
This is another customer-approved Reddit recommendation, and one commenter shares a simple but effective serving tip: Warm the croissant in the toaster oven for a minute or two before adding the chicken salad. This amps up that irresistible creamy-crisp contrast and makes every bite more comforting.
The salad is packed with tender chunks of rotisserie chicken and a rich dressing that doesn't require any extra seasoning. Of course, you can always elevate your sandwich with extras like crisp lettuce leaves, sliced tomato, or crispy bacon, but the croissant-salad duo will shine in its basic format. Or, if you fancy giving your croissant sandwich an elegant seafood twist, Costco shoppers also say the Kirkland Signature Shrimp Salad makes an equally delicious filling.
Methodology
These Costco pairings have all been given the seal of approval by real customers who've taken the time to share their favorite foodie combos online. We scoured discussions across Reddit threads and social media posts to scout out the top recommendations, making our selections based on versatility, ease of preparation, and flavor compatibility, as well as overall enthusiasm from fellow shoppers.
We aimed to include a good mix of options, including snacks, main meals, and breakfast foods, with drinks and desserts making the cut too. There's truly a Costco combo for every occasion, and we hope these creative hacks will inspire you to add some new products to your cart.