10 Costco Products You Should Be Pairing Together, According To Customers

Costco, the third-largest retailer in the world by revenue, is famous for its bulk bargains and popular Kirkland Signature branded products. This members-only multinational chain has a devoted customer base, and members are always keen to share their favorite shopping hacks, whether they've uncovered a new staple or tapped into a hidden deal. One of the best ways to make the most of a Costco trip, however, is picking up food products that pair together effortlessly, helping you create easy meals, upgraded snacks, and irresistible desserts without breaking the bank.

Costco's iconic hot dog and soda combo isn't the only winning pairing on offer here. Customers regularly recommend products that taste even better when bought together, from bakery favorites and frozen appetizers to drinks, chips, and dips. With so much choice, it can be tricky to know which combinations are worth adding to your cart. So, in a quest to discover some tasty new hacks, we took to social media and online discussions to see which pairings shoppers love. Here's a roundup of our top picks, all of which come highly recommended by loyal Costco shoppers.