McDonald's And Burger King Use The Same Potatoes For Fries — But One Chain Still Dominates

There are a few factors in preparation that seem to make McDonald's fries better. The first is size. Burger King changed its fry recipe back in 2011, making them thicker and adding a coating to make them crispier. However the thicker fry makes them more potato-heavy, while the coating makes them taste more artificial. Meanwhile, McDonald's fries are praised for their perfect ratio of exterior-to-potato, which gives them crispy outsides and fluffy insides.

But there is one other secret weapon McDonald's has. As some people may know, the chain's fries used to be cooked in beef tallow. That stopped years ago over health concerns, but to retain that signature flavor, McDonald's still adds natural beef flavor to the oil the fries are cooked in. That means McD's fries have an extra source of flavor beyond salt and fat.

Burger King itself might even be conceding that McDonald's fries are currently better. The chain is currently rolling out its "Reclaim the Flame" initiative, which is meant to fuel a Burger King comeback by improving its quality and customer experience after years of declining sales. That started with Burger King improving the Whopper, but in Canada, the chain has also been trying out new fries. So far, fan reports say they are thinner and crispier than before, making them reminiscent of McDonald's offerings. There's no currently-announced plan to bring these new fries to the U.S. yet, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them show up eventually.