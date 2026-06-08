Memorize This Simple Sauce For Fish Burgers You'll Want To Eat Every Night
Whether made from canned or fresh, fish burgers are a refreshing twist on a typical beef patty. Filled with essential vitamins and nutrients, this is a wonderful way to change up your regular meal rotation with more lean protein. To make the most of this meal, consider Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle Bottalico's recipe for cilantro-lime tilapia burgers. The simple sauce that accompanies the tilapia patties is made using Greek yogurt, fresh cilantro, minced garlic, olive oil, lime juice, and salt for a picture-perfect topping that will complement just about any mild white fish burger imaginable.
A base of creamy yogurt, mixed with the herbal addition of cilantro and robust minced garlic, and accented with salt, oil, and a squeeze of tangy lime juice, all add up to one satisfying sauce. Given how delicate tilapia and other white fish like it can be, you'll want a sauce that can both complement and enhance the natural, albeit mild flavors at play while adding a pleasing texture for the overall mouthfeel. To prepare this fish burger sauce, simply combine all of the ingredients in a food processor and blend until homogenized.
From there, it's simply a matter of preparing your fish burgers and using the sauce as a finishing dressing before serving on your choice of bun. While this sauce is specific to a tilapia burger recipe, the possibilities for use are nearly limitless. You can even use it to dress a fried fish sandwich in lieu of tartar sauce and more.
Tips for making mouthwatering fish burgers
Making fish burgers can be as simple or involved as you like. For added convenience, you can always turn your canned fish into a delectable fish burger, which would be effortlessly complemented by a dressing of cilantro-lime sauce. Think beyond basic white fish and try this sauce atop salmon burger patties, tuna, and more.
For serving, a basic bun is a good idea as it will help hold the fish burgers and sauce together. Try a brioche bun for a hint of sweetness or a whole wheat bun for added nutritional value. If you want to skip the carbs, serve your fish burger in a lettuce wrap for a slightly messier but just as delicious meal. You can always use a fork and knife and make fish burger bowls, serving the patties over a bed of lettuce or your choice of mixed greens.
When it comes to sides, consider making a batch of French fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings to complement your burger. If you make extra fish burger sauce, this would also make a great dip for your fried sides. Even a portion of grilled vegetables would make a wholesome addition alongside your fish burgers, particularly when dressed with the delectable sauce from the cilantro-lime tilapia burger recipe.