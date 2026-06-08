Memorize This Simple Sauce For Fish Burgers You'll Want To Eat Every Night

By Deb Kavis
Tilapia fish burgers with cilantro-lime sauce Michelle Bottalico/Tasting Table

Whether made from canned or fresh, fish burgers are a refreshing twist on a typical beef patty. Filled with essential vitamins and nutrients, this is a wonderful way to change up your regular meal rotation with more lean protein. To make the most of this meal, consider Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle Bottalico's recipe for cilantro-lime tilapia burgers. The simple sauce that accompanies the tilapia patties is made using Greek yogurt, fresh cilantro, minced garlic, olive oil, lime juice, and salt for a picture-perfect topping that will complement just about any mild white fish burger imaginable.

A base of creamy yogurt, mixed with the herbal addition of cilantro and robust minced garlic, and accented with salt, oil, and a squeeze of tangy lime juice, all add up to one satisfying sauce. Given how delicate tilapia and other white fish like it can be, you'll want a sauce that can both complement and enhance the natural, albeit mild flavors at play while adding a pleasing texture for the overall mouthfeel. To prepare this fish burger sauce, simply combine all of the ingredients in a food processor and blend until homogenized.

From there, it's simply a matter of preparing your fish burgers and using the sauce as a finishing dressing before serving on your choice of bun. While this sauce is specific to a tilapia burger recipe, the possibilities for use are nearly limitless. You can even use it to dress a fried fish sandwich in lieu of tartar sauce and more.

Tips for making mouthwatering fish burgers

Homemade fish burgers Shaiith/Shutterstock

Making fish burgers can be as simple or involved as you like. For added convenience, you can always turn your canned fish into a delectable fish burger, which would be effortlessly complemented by a dressing of cilantro-lime sauce. Think beyond basic white fish and try this sauce atop salmon burger patties, tuna, and more.

For serving, a basic bun is a good idea as it will help hold the fish burgers and sauce together. Try a brioche bun for a hint of sweetness or a whole wheat bun for added nutritional value. If you want to skip the carbs, serve your fish burger in a lettuce wrap for a slightly messier but just as delicious meal. You can always use a fork and knife and make fish burger bowls, serving the patties over a bed of lettuce or your choice of mixed greens.

When it comes to sides, consider making a batch of French fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings to complement your burger. If you make extra fish burger sauce, this would also make a great dip for your fried sides. Even a portion of grilled vegetables would make a wholesome addition alongside your fish burgers, particularly when dressed with the delectable sauce from the cilantro-lime tilapia burger recipe.

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