The Best Store-Bought Mozzarella Comes From A Brand Known For Premium Quality

While some of us wish we had the time, inclination, or frankly the cash to get our hands on farm-fresh mozzarella from an artisanal cheese shop or organic dairy farm (ideally in southern Italy), the reality is most of us are not Diane Lane in "Under the Tuscan Sun," casually making mozzarella from scratch while waiting for our dilapidated villa to be refurbished. But just because you're settling for the grocery-store version of fresh mozzarella here in the States doesn't mean you can't scope out the best-tasting brand. We already did all the heavy lifting for you. Of Tasting Table's nine store-bought mozzarella brands, ranked worst to best, Primo Taglio's fresh mozzarella cheese was the creamiest of them all.

Our ranking was based on flavor intensity, freshness, and texture (when applicable). Primo Taglio's mozzarella stood out as the most flavorful of the batch, with a pronounced sweetness and exceptional freshness that made it a clear cut above the rest — fitting, considering "primo taglio" literally translates to "first cut." It also scored high in the texture department, with a "bouncy springiness" when whole and a stringy pull that "stretched almost like elastic" when torn apart.