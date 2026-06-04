The Best Store-Bought Mozzarella Comes From A Brand Known For Premium Quality
While some of us wish we had the time, inclination, or frankly the cash to get our hands on farm-fresh mozzarella from an artisanal cheese shop or organic dairy farm (ideally in southern Italy), the reality is most of us are not Diane Lane in "Under the Tuscan Sun," casually making mozzarella from scratch while waiting for our dilapidated villa to be refurbished. But just because you're settling for the grocery-store version of fresh mozzarella here in the States doesn't mean you can't scope out the best-tasting brand. We already did all the heavy lifting for you. Of Tasting Table's nine store-bought mozzarella brands, ranked worst to best, Primo Taglio's fresh mozzarella cheese was the creamiest of them all.
Our ranking was based on flavor intensity, freshness, and texture (when applicable). Primo Taglio's mozzarella stood out as the most flavorful of the batch, with a pronounced sweetness and exceptional freshness that made it a clear cut above the rest — fitting, considering "primo taglio" literally translates to "first cut." It also scored high in the texture department, with a "bouncy springiness" when whole and a stringy pull that "stretched almost like elastic" when torn apart.
Primo Taglio has quality you can taste
These findings aren't surprising given Primo Taglio's reputation for quality. Albertsons owns the private label, which is available at any of its grocery stores, including Safeway, in the deli and specialty cheese sections.
But don't just take our word for it, online reviewers seem to agree that Primo Taglio's Fresh Mozzarella for its flavor, texture, and value. One Safeway shopper called it "very fresh, delicious," while another highlighted its "good flavor, texture & generous serving for the price!" You can pick up an 8-ounce package at Safeway for around $5, though prices may vary by location.
Some reviewers also offered a little recipe inspo to ignite your imagination. One suggested pairing it with arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, and balsamic vinegar for a simple snack. Another called it the "perfect amount of cheese," noting it was the "excellent amount needed for my meatball sandwiches." If you need a few more excuses to try out this cream of the mozz, here are some of the best uses for fresh mozzarella. You could also give it a whirl on this cherry tomato caprese salad or homemade margherita pizza.