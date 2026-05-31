The 3 Types Of Cookware Andrew Zimmern Suggests To Keep Chemicals Out Of Your Food

Great pots and pans are a required staple in any home kitchen, but with so many cookware options on the market, it's hard to know where to start. That's why it's a good idea to consult a pro; chef Andrew Zimmern recently shared what he looks for when stocking his kitchen's cookware supply — and most notably, what he avoids.

Zimmern notes that it's not just the performance of your cookware you need to consider. It's also worth noting what chemicals are used in the manufacturing process and avoiding any that use PFAS — also called "forever chemicals." In fact, these chemicals are exactly why Zimmern is throwing his weight behind cookware made from stainless steel, cast iron, and ceramic coatings.

Unfortunately, PFAS can be found in everyday items found in most homes. They're in everything from cleaning products to upholstered furniture to dental floss — as well as Teflon-coated, non-stick cookware. But with a few changes, you can remove PFAS from your home, and you should start by replacing your potentially unsafe pots and pans with chemical-free alternatives.