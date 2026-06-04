Deep Freezer Vs Fridge Freezer: Is There Really A Difference?

For the average person, the freezer that's attached to their kitchen refrigerator is generally substantial enough for everyday use. For someone who has a large family, does frequent big batch cooking or meal prepping, or buys in bulk, a deep freezer may be a great option for storing excess food that won't fit in a refrigerator-freezer. People who hunt or fish also often purchase an additional deep freezer because of the sheer volume of food that needs to be preserved for long periods. But what exactly is the difference between a fridge and a deep freezer, and which is best for you?

Although most people usually refer to them as simply freezers, they're actually talking about refrigerator-freezers. Fridge-freezers tend to be smaller but still work very well at freezing food, and many people don't need more storage than what's available.

Deep freezers, on the other hand, are appliances that have one purpose — to freeze food. They are stand-alone items, not connected to a refrigerator. Standalone freezers are usually more energy efficient than refrigerator-freezers. Deep freezers are sometimes also referred to as chest freezers, which is a specific type of deep freezer that has a lid on top that opens similarly to a treasure chest. While they are easy to cram with items, it should be noted that overfilling any type of freezer can inhibit airflow, leading to uneven freezing.