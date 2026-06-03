Shoppers Noticed This Italian Pasta Sauce Has Gone Downhill: 'This Is Now On The Do Not Buy List For Our Household'

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Classico pasta sauces have been a staple of at-home Italian recipes for decades, whether shoppers pick up a jar of Cabernet Marinara with Herbs or Creamy Alfredo. Maybe you're the kind of person who doesn't really think twice at the grocery store and simply picks the jar of pasta sauce at eye level, or the cheapest one, and takes home Classico without even realizing it. It might be worth your time to start paying attention to which jar of pasta sauce you pick up, because shoppers are speaking out about their disappointment in the once-beloved brand.

"This is now on the do not buy list for our household," said one unhappy shopper on Reddit, referring to the declining quality of Classico's Fire-Roasted Tomato & Garlic sauce. "When [Classico] first came out, it was amazing," another customer pointed out, continuing that "four or five years after, [its] sauce tasted like garbage." Many frustrated fans noted that the newer jars of Classico were ruining the same meals they've been making for years, such as this Redditor who shared that they "just opened a jar of [their] beloved Classico Tomato Basil sauce" only to discover that it was suddenly "beyond terrible." Given that we also ranked Classico pasta sauce fairly low on our list of 15 popular pasta sauce brands, we're not entirely surprised to find social media users saying that the brand is "no longer award-winning."