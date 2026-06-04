This 4-Ingredient Spritzer Makes Upscale Summer Drinks So Easy

The appeal of a spritzer is as easy to understand as the cocktail itself is effortless to enjoy. They're flavorful, fizzy, and refreshing, plus they're easy to make and often lower in alcohol than more spirit-forward options, placing them among the very best cocktails for a hot summer's day. Spritzers are also ideal for hosting in warm-weather months — everyone loves them, and you're not stressed concocting some elaborate beverage. So, you'll be excited to know that there's a new spritzer recipe in town, one that feels more elegant than ever but is so effortless to whip up.

It's the raspberry spritzer featuring Prosecco, elderflower liqueur, and, optionally, rum. It's fresh, fruity, and floral, with an impeccable balance of sweetness, tartness, acidity, and zingy effervescence. The build is similar to another irresistibly fruity and festive cocktail, the strawberry rosé spritzer.

As TikTok user cocktails demonstrates, you simply muddle raspberries, then pour in about a ½ ounce of liqueur, an ounce of rum if you want a hint more booze, and some ice; and then fill the rest with sparkling wine. It delivers on the quintessential spritzer experience with its blend of complex flavors and crisp, refreshing carbonation. Yet it offers an exciting twist with a different fruit option, along with the floral liqueur and rum that add intensity and some rounded smoothness to the drink's finish. If you're looking for fun ways to upgrade the iconic wine spritzer, this is the way to go.