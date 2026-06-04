This 4-Ingredient Spritzer Makes Upscale Summer Drinks So Easy
The appeal of a spritzer is as easy to understand as the cocktail itself is effortless to enjoy. They're flavorful, fizzy, and refreshing, plus they're easy to make and often lower in alcohol than more spirit-forward options, placing them among the very best cocktails for a hot summer's day. Spritzers are also ideal for hosting in warm-weather months — everyone loves them, and you're not stressed concocting some elaborate beverage. So, you'll be excited to know that there's a new spritzer recipe in town, one that feels more elegant than ever but is so effortless to whip up.
It's the raspberry spritzer featuring Prosecco, elderflower liqueur, and, optionally, rum. It's fresh, fruity, and floral, with an impeccable balance of sweetness, tartness, acidity, and zingy effervescence. The build is similar to another irresistibly fruity and festive cocktail, the strawberry rosé spritzer.
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Sippin' on a refreshing raspberry spritz all summer long ☀️ @styledbydaises How to make 👇 3-4 Raspberries lightly muddled .5 oz Elderflower Liqueur 1 oz Rum (optional) Topped off with Prosecco Add Edible Glitter for a fun look! #spritz #spritzer #raspberrydrinks #cocktailmix
As TikTok user cocktails demonstrates, you simply muddle raspberries, then pour in about a ½ ounce of liqueur, an ounce of rum if you want a hint more booze, and some ice; and then fill the rest with sparkling wine. It delivers on the quintessential spritzer experience with its blend of complex flavors and crisp, refreshing carbonation. Yet it offers an exciting twist with a different fruit option, along with the floral liqueur and rum that add intensity and some rounded smoothness to the drink's finish. If you're looking for fun ways to upgrade the iconic wine spritzer, this is the way to go.
How to make the best raspberry spritzer
To make your best raspberry spritzer, use fresh berries and muddle a few into the bottom of a glass. The science of muddling, versus other cocktail techniques like shaking and stirring, is that you're breaking the ingredient down so its flavors are readily released into the drink. If you're using stemmed glassware, muddle in a mixing glass first to avoid the risk of breaking your favorite vessel.
Use one of the best elderflower liqueurs so it's not cloyingly sweet — St-Germain is reliable and easy to find. If you decide to incorporate rum, know your different types of the spirit. White rum is the way to go because it's the least aged and therefore lightest and brightest in profile, so it won't overwhelm or clash with the spritzer's other flavors. Finally, use your favorite sparkling wine — Prosecco is a good choice versus authentic Champagne, as the latter is pricier and therefore better enjoyed alone. If you want an even lighter spritzer, cut the wine element with seltzer.
You can play with these elements, too. Add strawberries or blackberries, or swap the elderflower liqueur out for an upgraded homemade simple syrup with rose or lavender. Nix the rum to keep the drink lower-ABV, or try gin to enhance the spritzer's botanical notes. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge, more berries, or mint or basil leaves. You can even swirl in edible glitter for a showstopping presentation at your next party.