The Science Behind Shaking, Stirring, And Muddling Cocktails

The alchemy of bartending can seem mysterious, with precise measurements, the flourish of a shaken mixture, a grinding of ingredients, or a swish of a wand-like bar spoon through a concoction. While the magical composition of cocktails is debatable, it's clear that exacting bar-top science is the key to a perfect drink. To help us dispel myths and uncover truths about why we shake, stir, or muddle our cocktails, Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, is our expert advisor.

The age-old question, Shaken or stirred?, asks how you'd like your drink, but first it's useful to understand the why. Horn makes the answer simple, reminding us of the value of "that important cocktail ingredient: water!" Adding just the right amount of dilution to your drink balances its ingredients, makes it more approachable, and transforms a concocted glass of straight liquor into a refreshing cocktail. Along with the dilution that shaking and stirring both contribute, they also chill the drink.

How long you shake your cocktail may depend on the desired level of dilution, but using the right ice also has a profound impact. Horn highlights what can make or break the shake, suggesting using one or two-inch square ice cubes for improved texture and integration of flavors with the right amount of dilution. She says, "Imagine shaking [a] cocktail with chipped, crumbly ice for too long — instead of too strong across the board, it will taste bland, watery, and out of balance."