Kitchen Nightmares: Whatever Happened To Finn McCool's

If you were a fan of "Kitchen Nightmares," you probably remember this episode from the first season featuring Finn McCool's. This is not the same Finn McCool's from New Orleans which is on our list of the best Irish pubs in America. This is the Westhampton-based family restaurant and Irish pub which, in 2007, fed Gordon Ramsay a shepherd's pie so greasy that he ran to the loo to throw up. While the episode itself featured a happy ending, with a local newspaper's food critic giving the revamped menu and ambience a thumbs up, the turnaround in fortunes were short-lived.

To be fair, the business was swimming against the tide from the very beginning, even without the greasy pie. Being located in a tourist destination with extremely seasonal footfall was just the start of the nightmare. Founded by a retired local cop Andrew "Buddy" Mazzio, Finn McCool's was a family-run operation. Buddy's son Brian was the head chef. His other son Jason and Jason's wife Melissa were the manager and the waitstaff, respectively.

And while America is dotted with successful family-run food businesses (In-and-Out is among three burger chains that are family owned), the Mazzios didn't seem to have the chops required to run a restaurant. Their problems ranged from food orders that took too long, and were still served cold, to questionable hygiene standards (at one point, the sous chef drops a chicken wing on the floor and proceeds to pick it up, dust it off, and drop it in the fryer). The family did let Ramsay ring in the changes. Apart from a deep clean and a makeover, the celebrity chef redesigned the menu with family-friendly dishes that appealed to the small resident population.