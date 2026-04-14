Oceana Grill Vs Kitchen Nightmares: A Missing Episode, Lawsuits, And What Came Next

The financial threat imposed by this condition seems to have been enough to get the episode pulled from legitimate streaming services, and Oceana's makeover became a mysterious "banned" episode, number twelve of season four of the U.S. iteration of "Kitchen Nightmares."

The dust settled on this dispute for seven years, until 2018, when a Facebook post reignited the flames of controversy. The post was created by "Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares", who posted a brief clip of the episode with the title "No wonder this restaurant is failing..." while replaying the infamous shrimp scene. Whether or not the creator of the post knew they would be veering into the previous legal agreement, the restaurant's owners claimed that the post implied that it demonstrated the current state of the restaurant, leading to another defamation lawsuit. The post was eventually removed from Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares Facebook page, and this second lawsuit was ultimately dismissed with no further consequences for the show, its producers, or Gordon Ramsay.

Despite the owners' determination to keep the content of that episode from public eyes, and it still being the secret "banned" episode of season four across streaming sites, the episode has surfaced on illegal streamers, or on fan-made YouTube channels. So now, fifteen years (at the time of writing) since the episode first aired, is Oceana Grill still a New Orleans spot to be avoided? It seems that the restaurant is thriving, with a 4.2 star rating on Yelp, and 56.7% of those reviews being five-star.