Overlooked Places To Keep Kitchen Towels That Don't Take Up Storage Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The best way to have enough storage space for your kitchen towels is to not have too many, and, depending on how often you cook and do laundry, you may only need a few. Of course, limiting yourself to only a small amount of kitchen towels can be tricky. After all, you reach for them to clean up a quick spill, wipe your hands, or even use as a hot pad. With so many lovely patterns, sassy sayings, and colorful hues available in kitchen towels, it's not easy to stick with one, two, or even three. Your unique choice in towels may be a way you add personality to your kitchen, and we don't want to limit your creativity.

If you have a dedicated drawer where you can utilize Marie Kondo's folding method or Martha Stewart's brilliant tip on how she folds her kitchen towels, that's great! But for those who don't quite have the kitchen space, those towels can become more of a burden than a blessing. Thankfully, there are many ways to help you keep all the kitchen towels you want in addition to your precious storage space. Just check out these inventive ways we found for storing those towels — you may just get inspired.