Overlooked Places To Keep Kitchen Towels That Don't Take Up Storage Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The best way to have enough storage space for your kitchen towels is to not have too many, and, depending on how often you cook and do laundry, you may only need a few. Of course, limiting yourself to only a small amount of kitchen towels can be tricky. After all, you reach for them to clean up a quick spill, wipe your hands, or even use as a hot pad. With so many lovely patterns, sassy sayings, and colorful hues available in kitchen towels, it's not easy to stick with one, two, or even three. Your unique choice in towels may be a way you add personality to your kitchen, and we don't want to limit your creativity.
If you have a dedicated drawer where you can utilize Marie Kondo's folding method or Martha Stewart's brilliant tip on how she folds her kitchen towels, that's great! But for those who don't quite have the kitchen space, those towels can become more of a burden than a blessing. Thankfully, there are many ways to help you keep all the kitchen towels you want in addition to your precious storage space. Just check out these inventive ways we found for storing those towels — you may just get inspired.
On cabinet doors
Your cabinets probably take up the most space in your kitchen, but are they being fully utilized? Keep kitchen towels out of the way (but still in reach) by using a cabinet door. Over-the-door hooks and small towel bars are simple ways of achieving this space-saving trick. Many options slip right over the top of the door or use adhesive tabs for outside or inside mounting. No unnecessary holes in your cabinets!
Above entryway doors
Many kitchens feature entryway doors that aren't being taken advantage of as far as storage spaces. If the back of the door is only visible inside the kitchen, feel free to hang your extra towels. Over-the-door options for entryway doors can consist of hooks, single bars, or multiple bars, and can hold as many towels as you choose. This is so easy (and out of the way) that you may forget where you've put them.
On walls
If you like your kitchen towel aesthetic or have a theme, you might consider using them as focal points on empty wall space. These Amish Wooden Marble Towel Holders, for instance, are perfect for this. They come in a variety of colors, finishes, and sometimes embossed with kitchen-themed motifs. Using a marble between two pieces of wood and gravity, these ingenious little gadgets hold your towel, are adhesive, and can be placed anywhere you have wall space.
On oven handles
The most popular towel holder is most likely already installed and ready to use: your oven handle. Draping clean or wet towels over your oven handle keeps kitchen towels in reach and out of the way (and we know a great trick to keep towels from sliding off). Your oven handle is also a great place to display holiday or seasonal hand towels too. They add color, can enhance a theme, and promote festivity. What a creative and utilitarian way to decorate your kitchen.
Under cabinet shelves
You may have extra room in your cabinets or pantry to store towels that you haven't given much thought to. This is where options like this Munek Under Shelf Basket Storage Hanger can come in handy. They easily slide onto any shelf and immediately add space right beneath. Wherever canned goods or dishes don't take up your full space, consider sliding one of these onto the shelf above to hold your kitchen towel overflow.
On refrigerator doors
Your refrigerator door is another great place to hang a towel or two, and you may not even be aware of all the creative options out there. Magnetic ones are easy to find, so you can move them around as you see fit. When it comes to something aesthetically pleasing, there are many adornments to choose from, whether you are looking for a small, decorative towel bar or want something that more like this Levoshua Magnetic Towel Ring.
Under kitchen cabinets
Attach hooks beneath your cabinets may not have come instantly to mind, but you ought to reconsider. If your countertop is bare or you have short appliances, this option may work perfectly. Many towel bars, with or without hooks, are adhesive, so no drilling is required. They can be placed on the wall directly beneath the cabinets or straight onto the bottom of the cabinet itself. Either way, your towels will hang discreetly out of the way.
Under the counters
Does your counter extend further than your cabinets? If so, this may be a good opportunity to place some kitchen towels. Even with only a few inches of overlap, it's all you need. Try fitting a small towel bar directly underneath the counter or on the wall just below. Alternatively, look for mug hooks, banana hooks, or other hangers to take advantage of this secret place where most eyes never go.
On the side of appliances
The one thing that we all have in our kitchens is appliances. Whether it's the refrigerator, stove, or maybe even a washer and dryer, these are great places to discreetly hang towels with minimalist, adhesive push towel hooks like these S&T Round Adhesive Push Hooks. These small rubber circles have cross slits that hold the edge of your towel in place and make it easy to pull the towel back out again.
In slender empty spaces
If you have tiny spaces — cabinets, appliances, small bare walls — you may have the exact right spot for a towel ladder. If you don't know what that is, it's exactly what it sounds like. Built like a leaning ladder, towel ladders come in many different materials, sizes, and numbers of rungs. They can be stored sideways between tight spots to pull out when needed or lean against a wall to display your towels.
On the floor
It might seem strange to put clean towels on the floor, but not when they're in the right container. If you have just a little floor space, roll and keep your towels organized in a wine holder. Whether it's a carrier that stands up with a handle or a rack meant to hold wine on its side. Go fancy to catch the eye or choose a more simplistic approach that blends into your kitchen.