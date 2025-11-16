Tired Of Your Kitchen Towels Sliding Off The Oven? Try This Easy Fix

The oven door handle is the perfect spot for kitchen and dish towels. You're reaching for them at all different points throughout the meal preparation — serving, and clean-up processes — and that handle keeps them in the midst of the action while also adding aesthetic value to your kitchen. There's just one problem: The towels have a hard time actually staying on the handle. Unless you're perfectly re-folding them every time you use them, they never seem to hang evenly, making them ready to slip right off the second you brush past them or open the oven door.

The good news is that there's an equally simple and chic solution — all you have to do is tie your towels onto the oven door handle. In the caption of a post demonstrating how, TikTok user @makayla_thomas_fit enthusiastically wrote, "The day I started tying my towels like this was the day my life changed forever." Just take your towel folded in half and drape it over the handle, holding onto the ends and letting the folded center hang behind the handle. Pull that fold toward you and slip the ends through it, like tying a loosely looped knot.

Hung this way, the kitchen towels will look like scarves knotted onto the oven door handle, creating an interesting visual appeal. More importantly, they'll never slip off the handle and on to the floor ever again — and, they're still easy to grab off the handle by pulling the loop in one motion.