12 Aldi Summit Popz Prebiotic Sodas, Ranked

Everywhere I look, there's a new prebiotic soda popping up. That colorful assortment of 12-ounce cans at the grocery store keeps getting bigger and bigger with each shopping trip. It all started with brands like Poppi and Olipop, which were early to the functional soft drink scene. But now there are endless players in the game, each with their own nutritional promises, but all centered around the idea of better-for-you drinks with less sugar and more benefits.

Admittedly, I've wholeheartedly jumped on the bandwagon. I pick up one or two of these pops nearly every time I go to the grocery store. I can't resist trying out new brands and new flavors. But the string of sodas I was most excited to try are the ones from Aldi's Summit Popz line. Why, you might ask? Well, because they come in a range of flavors and with the same kind of benefits you're used to from the big brands, but at an Aldi price. The discount store even sells names like Poppi for $2.09 per can, while each Popz is priced at $1.65.

So they're clearly winning in terms of cost. But how do they taste? And what are the best fruity flavors of the bunch? I sampled 12 options — every one I could find at my local Aldi — to compare and find out. Here's how they ranked.