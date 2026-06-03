What The Ongoing Whiskey Glut Actually Means For Buyers

If your awareness of the current state of the whiskey industry extends no further than what bottles are currently stocked at your local liquor store, you may be unaware that we are amid a whiskey glut. Gluts arise when supplies of a certain product vastly exceed demand. The current glut is affecting both Scotch and bourbon and has already led to layoffs, halts in production, and temporary distillery closures. But while the whiskey glut may be potentially ruinous for the industry, what does it mean for whiskey buyers?

First, one must understand how this came about. A combination of factors led to a fall in whiskey sales in recent years, including a post-pandemic slump, lower levels of drinking, the growing popularity of THC-infused drinks as an alcohol alternative, the international affordability crisis, oversupply by the whiskey industry, and the imposition of controversial tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump. Given that the whiskey industry is desperate to sell (and that gluts historically cause prices to fall), this has all led to speculation that whiskey buyers may soon be able to pick up some excellent bottles more cheaply than ever imagined.

While some bourbon industry figures have expressed doubt that prices will return to their recent unsustainable heights, things are less certain in the Scotch market. This is complicated by the impact of Scotch whisky cask investment companies, the effect of which can inflate prices. There are various other obstacles that prevent prices from falling excessively, like the material cost of bottling, but distillers may also be hesitant to lower prices if they believe their current downturn to be temporary — and, based on recent developments and past experience, it may well be.