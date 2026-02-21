This Forgotten Liquor Era Produced Some Of Bourbon's Best Bottles

Ask anyone what their favorite bourbon is and the responses are likely to range from Maker's Mark and Bulleit to Woodford Reserve and Angel's Envy. After all, they consistently rank high in lists featuring America's best-selling bourbons. When it comes to quality, our ranking of the 30 best bourbon brands on the market today featured Eagle Rare, Old Rip Van Winkle, and Stagg at the top. But, as it turns out, some of the best bourbon bottles were produced during an otherwise forgotten period in alcohol history — the glut era of the 1970s to 1990s.

Within the alcohol industry, the 1970s and decade or so onward are often called the "glut era," as whiskey consumption had already peaked before, and entered a steady decline through those decades. Between the Hippies shunning and Boomers either shunning booze altogether or discovering a taste for clear spirits like vodka and tequila, no one was drinking bourbon anymore. But, as it turns out, this was a blessing in disguise. As one bar owner and whiskey connoisseur put it, bourbon from this decade "benefited from neglect."

Bourbon is a type of American whiskey made by mashing corn, rye, and malted barley before boiling, fermenting, distilling, and ageing them in charred oak barrels for anything between two to eight years. As consumption of whiskey dropped in the '70s, well-aged barrels of bourbon sat neglected in cellars and shelves across the country. The longer they sat, the better they got, with time smoothening out rough edges and adding deeper, more layered notes and a velvety mouthfeel to the bourbon. Which explains why some of the best bourbon comes from a time when people had stopped drinking bourbon.