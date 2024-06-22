What Exactly Is Dusty Bourbon?

Bourbon is an all-American spirit with a history that spans the back to the late 18th century. It's a regional liquor that employs local ingredients: Corn, yeast, water, and wood (used in the barrels). With such a culturally distinct identity, it's no surprise that it comes interlinked with specific jargon, too.

As a result, there are many important bourbon terms to keep track of. To navigate this world with ease, familiarize yourself with the term "the Angel's share" which refers to barreled bourbon lost to evaporation, while White Lightning is unaged white whiskey. And if you're looking to collect bottles, another unique moniker to keep a tab on is dusty bourbon.

Just as a forewarning, know that the term is subjective. As with other online concepts that originated during the mid-2000s, it's all about a passionate forum debate. Whiskey enthusiasts developed the term to describe a delicious bottle that's been lost in time, collecting the eponymous dust on a shelf for at least a decade. Unopened, it contains an alluring bourbon that's been long out of production, with a special distinct flavor. Perhaps it's a terrific lot that inspires a nostalgia to an era, or a vintage from a now shuttered distillery. Just how coveted it needs to be called dusty — well that's up to the drinker, hence the spirited conversation.