This Iconic Arby's Sandwich Is One Of The Healthiest Orders At The Chain

Finding healthier options at fast food chains beyond salads is tricky. After all, most menu items are fried, contain layers of salt, and are cooked in fat for extra flavor. But sometimes, there are diamonds in the rough — in this case, sandwiches under 500 calories that fit within most macronutrient goals. At Arby's, that would be the Classic Roast Beef Sandwich. When you're in a pinch, this popular sandwich has decent nutritional value at an affordable price.

Most don't consider the Classic Roast Beef Sandwich healthy. But of all the offerings at Arby's, this sandwich — a few slices of roast beef on a sesame bun — is a well-rounded choice. With 360 calories, 14 grams of fat, 37 grams of carbohydrates, and 23 grams of protein, it's a fairly decent meal. It also has the lowest sodium content (970 milligrams) of all the Arby's sandwiches, including the next best choice, the Ham and Swiss Melt, at 380 calories, 13 grams of fat, 40 grams of carbs, 26 grams of protein, and 1,370 milligrams of sodium.

Arby's boasts other low-calorie fare, like the 3-piece Chicken Tenders at 370 calories. But most still contain more carbs, fat, and sodium per serving than the iconic Classic Roast Beef. Stick with this sandwich, and you can easily meet your nutrient goals. So long as you avoid other dense options, aka the Quarter Pound Chopped Brisket Bowl, with 870 calories, 45 grams of fat, and 2,820 milligrams of sodium — 520 milligrams above the daily recommended intake.