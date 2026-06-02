The Italian Sauce Both Aldi And Trader Joe's Customers Are Not Going Back For

You know the old saying, "too much of a good thing is not a good thing?" Well, one could argue it also applies to food. When several delicious ingredients are combined — say, in a sauce — it doesn't always end up as good as you'd think. This is exactly what happened with the new Lemon Pesto sauces from Trader Joe's and Aldi. In theory, lemon juice, basil, cheese, and spices sound incredible together, especially when fresh. But customers say both jarred versions taste anything but.

According to Aldi's website, its Priano Lemon Pesto Sauce is "a zesty, vibrant pesto with fragrant basil and a refreshing lemon twist." However, customers say it's astoundingly bad. "It's like an unsweetened fake lemon tart filling with slight hints of rancidity," one Redditor said on the r/Aldi thread. "We just had this tonight and agreed we weren't getting it again. It was too weird," another commented. Many claim that if the ingredients were fresh, it might taste better... emphasis on might.

Trader Joe's pasta sauce fans had similar reactions to its version of the sauce, with lemon, parmesan cheese, almonds, and black pepper. The Trader Joe's website says it's "light, bright, a little cheesy" and "a little nutty," but it's more like an Alfredo sauce than pesto. Redditors on the r/traderjoes thread say it's entirely too bitter, and one even claimed, "It has so much sugar and is so sweet... really odd."