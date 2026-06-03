The Best Time To Go To Golden Corral For A Cheaper Meal

There's a certain empowering satisfaction to successfully beating the system, even when the system is a regional chain restaurant that only charges $1.50 for fountain soda. Golden Corral diners, like all true buffet heads, have their theories and strategies about getting their money's worth. Some people approach the buffet with the intensity of endurance athletes, carbo-loading mountains of mashed potatoes before the competition. Others have it down to an actuarial science: Pound for pound, ounce for ounce, which tray contains the highest return on investment? While some of these ideas are more subjective and philosophical, there is a brass tacks answer to when the cheapest Golden Corral meal can be obtained. According to Golden Corral's current pricing structure, it's breakfast.

Dinner is off the table in this quandary, coming in at $16.99.With tax and tip (and yes, you can and should tip at a buffet), the total sits closer to $20. Technically, lunch has the lowest advertised sticker price, $11.49, compared to breakfast's $12.99. But, when you read the fine print, the reason breakfast is still the better deal is that it includes beverages, while lunch and dinner charge separately for drinks. Once you factor in your soda, coffee, or iced tea, breakfast gives you more bang for your buck. Although if you only drink water, you can keep the lunch cost low. Another factor to consider is that breakfast foods are disproportionately more expensive to prepare at home right now. With skyrocketing inflation and the unfortunate truth about the price volatility of eggs as of late, a simple scramble starts to seem like a speculative commodity.