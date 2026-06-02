Frying Fish? This Oil Is Cheap And Doesn't Ruin The Flavor

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Fried fish is a delightful treat for the summer season or any time of year. You can choose between many different types of fish, a variety of ingredients for your batter, and prepare plenty of pleasing side dishes. When it comes to the type of oil you use, one option that's cheap and won't ruin the fish's flavor is peanut oil.

Peanut oil is commonly used for frying because of two main factors: One is its neutrality as far as flavor, and the other is its high smoke point, which is roughly 450 degrees Fahrenheit for refined peanut oil. As a note, refined peanut oil is recommended because it has a higher smoke point and a neutral taste, unlike its unrefined counterpart. This makes refined peanut oil ideal for frying because it won't ruin the natural taste of fish in the frying process.

Comparing prices of peanut oil versus others that are commonly used for frying, this legume-based variety is a cheap option, but not always the cheapest. For example, a one-gallon bottle of Amazon grocery peanut oil costs about $18.90 or 15 cents per ounce, whereas a one-gallon bottle of Crisco pure canola oil retails for around $10.98 or nine cents per fluid ounce.

Peanut oil can also present an allergen issue, which you should keep in mind. It's always good to ask your guests if they have any allergies you should be aware of when planning your next fish fry.