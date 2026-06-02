Frying Fish? This Oil Is Cheap And Doesn't Ruin The Flavor
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Fried fish is a delightful treat for the summer season or any time of year. You can choose between many different types of fish, a variety of ingredients for your batter, and prepare plenty of pleasing side dishes. When it comes to the type of oil you use, one option that's cheap and won't ruin the fish's flavor is peanut oil.
Peanut oil is commonly used for frying because of two main factors: One is its neutrality as far as flavor, and the other is its high smoke point, which is roughly 450 degrees Fahrenheit for refined peanut oil. As a note, refined peanut oil is recommended because it has a higher smoke point and a neutral taste, unlike its unrefined counterpart. This makes refined peanut oil ideal for frying because it won't ruin the natural taste of fish in the frying process.
Comparing prices of peanut oil versus others that are commonly used for frying, this legume-based variety is a cheap option, but not always the cheapest. For example, a one-gallon bottle of Amazon grocery peanut oil costs about $18.90 or 15 cents per ounce, whereas a one-gallon bottle of Crisco pure canola oil retails for around $10.98 or nine cents per fluid ounce.
Peanut oil can also present an allergen issue, which you should keep in mind. It's always good to ask your guests if they have any allergies you should be aware of when planning your next fish fry.
Tips for frying fish with peanut oil
Among the many essential tips for frying fish, choosing the right fish, pan, and type of oil are crucial, as is exercising extreme caution around hot oil and other ingredients. Provided you are certain that no guests at your fish fry have peanut allergies and you've secured a reasonably priced bottle from the supermarket, you're free to fry your fish however you wish. Because the cheaper oil is also particularly neutral, you won't have to worry about inadvertently flavoring your fish or the batter and seasonings you use, which opens up myriad possibilities for culinary creativity.
Consider using a beer batter, adding a splash of hot sauce into the mix, or even coating your fish with your favorite blend of Creole or Cajun seasonings. The best types of fish that hold up well to frying are often white fish such as cod, pollock, or flounder, but you don't have to limit yourself. Try using peanut oil to deep fry filets of salmon to crispy perfection.
Amp up the flavors of your fried fish by serving it alongside a home tartar sauce or remoulade. You can also use your peanut oil to fry up a batch of tempura vegetables to complement the flavors of your fried fish. With a cheap bottle of refined peanut oil and thoughtfulness in preparation, your next batch of fried fish will surely be a hit.