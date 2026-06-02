The Common Mid-Century Mint Dessert That Would Turn Heads Today

Food trends come and go, and for a time, aspics and Jell-O molds were all the rage. Vintage cookbooks are full of recipes featuring various fruits, vegetables, and even meat floating in gelatin. Often these were presented as centerpieces in the accompanying photos. Vintage recipes from the 1950s often relied on gelatin because it was considered innovative and a time saver. Fruit in gelatin is still a refreshing treat that shows up at potlucks and backyard barbecues from time to time. One version you may not have seen before is the pineapple mint salad.

A user on Reddit unearthed this old-school Jell-O recipe, showcasing what a pretty simple dish is, even if it's unusual by today's standards. The recipe calls for lime Jell-O prepared traditionally, except that half of the cold water is replaced with pineapple juice. Then, ¼ teaspoon of mint flavoring is mixed in before the dish is refrigerated to set. After the Jell-O has partially thickened but not fully set, a cup of diced canned pineapple, not fresh, is added. The mold is then returned to the refrigerator until it's firm. The dish is presented as a tall Jell-O mold, and it's suggested to serve it on salad greens as a side dish for lamb or baked ham.

Mint and lime don't cross paths often and are most famously the flavor base for a mojito. The pineapple offers a bright twist that makes it more tropical. You could consider it something like a hybrid pina colada and mojito minus the coconut. But in Jell-O form.