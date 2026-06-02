The $4.75 Aldi Cheese Shoppers Can't Stop Talking About (And For Good Reason)

Sometimes, products that the folks of the internet obsess over just don't live up to the hype. We've fallen for too many "new and exciting" renditions of chocolate bars and energy drinks to count, so it takes a lot for something to catch our eye. Lately, the good people of social media have generated hype surrounding Aldi's Specially Selected 1,000-Day Aged Gouda, and based on the wild comments circulating on Reddit, this particular product lives up to expectations.

"Whoever said to try the 1000-Day Aged Gouda... Thank you. It is so delicious. I cannot even explain how good it is," said one customer on Reddit, continuing that they had been "wanting to gnaw on it all day. Another Redditor said that Aldi's 100-Day Aged Gouda "rivals some of the best name brands of aged Gouda," further cementing how highly Aldi customers praise this cheese. "The cheese crystals in the one I just got are absolutely incredible," said a different Reddit user, since we know that white calcium spots are different from mold on hard cheese. Even our taste tester here at Tasting Table adored this cheese while exploring 11 Aldi dairy products to buy and five to avoid, dubbing it "rich and dense."