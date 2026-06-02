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The Smucker's brand has wide-reaching ownership of many different brands, including store-bought coffee brands like Folgers and Dunkin'. However, Smucker's is famous for its fruit jelly, a favorite condiment to pair with peanut butter in one of America's favorite sandwiches: the peanut butter and jelly. So, it comes as no surprise that Smucker's came out with the wildly popular line of Uncrustables. Our taste testers tried and ranked every Uncrustables flavor, and the best Uncrustables flavor on the market is the protein-packed Up & Apple Uncrustable featuring whole wheat bread wrapped around a peanut butter and apple cinnamon jelly center.

Not only does the Up & Apple have 12 grams of protein, but it also has extra fiber thanks to the whole wheat bread. Since fibermazzing is the new nutritional trend, this Uncrustable flavor is as appealing to health and fitness enthusiasts as it is to kids. Health benefits aside, the Up & Apple won first place for its perfect balance of flavors. Despite what appeared to be a meager portion of apple cinnamon jelly, our tester found the center bursting with fruity and aromatic notes that brought a sweet and spicy complement to the savory spread of peanut butter. They also got a healthy dose of salt which rounded out the trifecta of sweet, savory, and cinnamon spice.