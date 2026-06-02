People Prefer Shopping At Aldi For This Reason (It's Not The One You'd Expect)

Everyone needs to eat, which means that (barring delivery services) everyone needs to go to the grocery store. Just as there is an ideal time of day to go grocery shopping to avoid crowds, there's also an ideal store to visit to avoid unnecessary overwhelm. According to a study published in the Journal of Health Psychology, adults make approximately 35,000 decisions every single day — a figure that's likely even higher on the days they restock the fridge ... that is, unless they shop at Aldi.

Much of the discount grocer's customer base favors the chain not just for its reduced prices, but for the small size of the stores. One Reddit thread calls Aldi our "preferred grocery store," writing, "I actually love that the store is smaller, easier to get in and out and not a huge overwhelmingly amount of options." Analysis paralysis (aka choice paralysis) is a medically-recognized phenomenon in which folks overthink when faced with weighing options, even about the small stuff like "Which brand of milk should I put in my cart right now?" When there are 10+ options to pick from — for every single product on your list — buying groceries can feel accumulatively stressful. The post's top comment (with over 600 upvotes) echoes, "I love that it's smaller with less choices! Gigantic stores are overkill and just have more junk to buy." Plus, with a little creativity, home cooks can feed a family of four for seven days on $100 at Aldi, a rare feat in 2026.