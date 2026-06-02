Why You Should Weigh Walmart's Meat On The Produce Scales (And What To Do If The Price Doesn't Add Up)

If you test your Walmart-sold meat on the produce scale only to discover a discrepancy in the weight (and therefore the price), the first thing you should do is put that package down (since Walmart's meat is ranked as one of the worst, anyway). It's worth bringing up the issue with Walmart's customer service, but there may not be anything they can do for you in the store, since the individual Walmart isn't responsible for weighing and/or determining the price of its pre-packaged meat. That responsibility falls on the manufacturer, which is why it might be best to reach out to your state's Office of Weights and Measurements (OWM) instead. The OWM is responsible for ensuring consistency with weights and measurements to protect the customer. Once contacted, the OWM can send undercover representatives to conduct an investigation.

While Walmart has yet to issue an official statement, Kentucky Legends in particular did follow up on the miscalculation claims. The company blamed the issue on an error with one specific packaging date on its Brown Sugar Quarter Hams and said that it would remove the affected products from Walmart's shelves, which Walmart also confirmed. Although, as of a video Wrigg posted on May 8, he was still finding mislabeled Kentucky Legend products at Walmart. Despite issues in the past, it seems that the heat for Walmart's overpriced meat products might mean it could face another lawsuit, though only time will tell.