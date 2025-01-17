The Huge Lawsuit That Could Affect Pepsi And Walmart: What You Need To Know

Pepsi and Walmart are two of the biggest brands in American food, and if a new lawsuit is successful, they just might be making history, but not in a way either would like. The lawsuit has been filed against PepsiCo by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accusing the beverage behemoth of engaging in illegal price discrimination. The suit claims that Pepsi broke the law by offering special promotional pricing to a big-box retailer while not offering the same deal to other retailers, which the FTC says discriminates against other stores. The big-box store was not named in the lawsuit and is not the target of the suit, but according to reporting from the Associated Press, a source confirmed that the store was Walmart.

In a statement from the FTC, the agency claims that by making special deals with large retailers, PepsiCo reduces competition in the market, leading to inflated prices elsewhere for American consumers. FTC chair Lina M. Khan says, "The FTC's action will help ensure all grocers and other businesses — no matter the size — can get a fair shake and compete on the merits of their skill, efficiency, and talent." In a statement of its own, PepsiCo disputed the lawsuits, calling it "wrong on the facts and the law," and adding "we will vigorously present our case in court," via A.P. With Pepsi owning many large and small brands, like Quaker Oats, Lay's, and Gatorade, the outcome of the lawsuit could have huge implications on how it's able to sell its products.

